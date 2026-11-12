Two Arrested For Beating Man To Death In Bengal's Durgapur Search On For Others

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) The police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charges of beating a young man to death with rods and bamboo over a land dispute. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Jabbar Palli under Durgapur-Faridpur police station area in West Burdwan district.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Shyamkumar Das.

He is known as a BJP worker in the area. The police have arrested accused Vijay Nandi and Prasun Pandey in connection with the incident.

Deputy Commissioner (East) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Raspreet Singh said, "The young man died after being beaten with bamboo sticks. The Durgapur-Faridpur police station has taken action. Two people have been arrested. Investigation is underway."

The deceased man's father Parimal Das said, "We support the BJP. And those who committed this incident support Trinamool Congress. There was enmity with my son. Out of that anger, Vijay and Prasun beat him to death with rods and bamboo. We have lodged a complaint with the police."

According to local sources, on Wednesday night, Kali idol immersion was going on in Jabbar Palli area. At that time, Shyamkumar was sitting and eating with some friends. Allegedly, he suddenly started arguing with Ajay and Vijay Nandi and their friend Prasun Pandey over an old land dispute. At first, there was an argument, then the situation gradually became heated. The argument escalated into a fight.

Allegedly, after that, Shyamkumar was attacked by two brothers, Ajay and Vijay, and their friend Prasun Pandey and several others. Shyam was beaten up indiscriminately with rods and bamboo.

Shyam was seriously injured in this. In that condition, he was taken to Durgapur Ispat Hospital. There, the doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, a murder complaint was filed by the deceased man's family at Faridpur police station. Based on the complaint, the police have already arrested Vijay and Prasun. Another accused, Ajay Nandi, is absconding since the incident. The Faridpur police are searching for him.