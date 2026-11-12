Regulatory And Licensing Sector And DET Simplify Postal Licensing Through Invest In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Regulatory and Licensing Sector, operating under the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, has announced that investors can now fulfil the requirements for conducting postal and delivery activities through Invest in Dubai, following the completion of systems integration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Streamlined services needed to start postal, courier, express and parcel (CEP) operations in the emirate are all now available through Invest in Dubai, bringing regulatory requirements together through a unified digital channel. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The initiative represents a tangible milestone in the Sector's efforts under the Zero Bureaucracy programme and its wider digital transformation agenda. It also advances DET's efforts to make it easier to establish and operate businesses, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Connecting business licensing procedures with the regulatory requirements for postal and delivery activities creates a more seamless investor journey and strengthens collaboration between federal and local entities.

The integration has reduced the number of steps required to obtain a new licence from 12 to 3 and eliminated the need to upload five previously required documents by drawing on data already available electronically from the relevant entities. Required data fields have fallen from 40 to 12, a reduction of 70%, while service completion time has been cut from 46 to just 10 minutes.

Mohamed Khalid bin Sulaiman, Chief Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, said:“Our integration with DET is designed to simplify licensing for investors and companies operating in the postal and CEP sector, enabling them to obtain new licences through an integrated digital process. The direct exchange of data between our systems reduces requirements, avoids repeated information submissions and accelerates transactions, helping companies commence and conduct their operations more efficiently.”

Salwa Aladidi, Director of Data Management at the Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of DET, said:“Through Invest in Dubai, we continue to bring together the services investors need to establish and operate their businesses within one seamless government experience. Our collaboration with the Regulatory and Licensing Sector allows investors to fulfil the requirements for conducting postal and delivery activities through the platform, saving time and effort and making the transition from company establishment to operations smoother. Together with our federal and local partners, we are expanding the services available through Invest in Dubai to support investors at every stage of their business journey and enhance the ease of doing business in Dubai.”

The integration is particularly significant given the scale of Dubai's postal and CEP market, with the emirate accounting for approximately 86% of all licensed operators nationwide. The first phase therefore reaches the largest concentration of companies operating in the sector and provides a model that can support the Regulatory and Licensing Sector's plans to develop similar integrations with economic development departments across other emirates.