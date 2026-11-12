Commvault And NVIDIA Advance Secure Enterprise Data Access For AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The integration will help enterprises make more of their data usable for AI while maintaining security, governance, and control Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates: November, 2026 – Commvault NASDAQ: CVLT, a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help enterprises make more of their data usable for AI while ensuring it remains current, authorized, and governed as it flows into AI applications and agents.

As organizations across the Middle East move from AI experimentation towards wider enterprise deployment, turning AI investments into measurable business value remains a key challenge. According to Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, while 66% of Middle East organizations report improved efficiency and productivity from AI, only 34% are using it to fundamentally transform their products, processes, or business models. The findings highlight the opportunity for enterprises to move beyond productivity gains and integrate AI more deeply into their operations.

Scaling AI also requires organizations to address the data and governance challenges that can limit the effectiveness of increasingly advanced AI applications and agents. McKinsey research identifies fragmented data and inconsistent governance are among the key obstacles to scaling agentic AI, underscoring the need for rigorous and embedded access controls, and critical security checks as data flows through AI pipelines.

To address these challenges, Commvault and NVIDIA are combining NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NemotronRetriever with Commvault Data Activate. The integration is designed to help organizations make more of their existing enterprise data accessible to AI applications and agents while maintaining the controls and accountability required for enterprise use.

“The Middle East is making significant strides in advancing its AI ambitions, creating new opportunities for businesses to innovate and scale,” said Fady Richmany, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Emerging Markets, Commvault.“Our continued collaboration with NVIDIA, and this latest integration, reflects our commitment to supporting that progress by bringing together complementary technologies that help enterprises unlock greater value from their data, accelerate AI adoption, and turn innovation into tangible business outcomes.”

“Enterprise agents need current, trusted data to turn business knowledge into action,” said Pat Lee, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, NVIDIA.“NVIDIA and Commvault are working together to make protected enterprise data accessible to agents while preserving its context, permissions and governance.”

Using NVIDIA NIM Nemotron Retriever and NVIDIA cuVS with Apache Solr, organizations can extract and organize Commvault-protected data made available through Data Activate, making complex content easier for AI applications and agents to retrieve and use. Data Activate will also continuously update the information available to AI as source data changes or is deleted, retention periods expire, or access permissions change. It also maintains data ownership, classification, and lineage, helping organizations track where their data comes from, how it is used, and who can access it.

Together, these capabilities are designed to help enterprises put more of their existing data to work, reduce the effort required to maintain current and governed information, and support increasingly advanced AI workflows.

Availability:

The reference design for SaaS and software is targeted for Early Release in December 2026 and general availability in 2027.

Learn More at SHIFT Virtual 2026:

Learn more about Data Activate and Commvault's approach to preparing enterprise data for AI at SHIFT Virtual 2026 on November 18.

About Commvault:

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.