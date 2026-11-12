Logitech Brings Logi Work To The UAE And Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This November, Logitech invites consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to discover smarter and more convenient ways of working through exclusive retail offers, interactive product experiences and exciting local events. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026 – Logitech SIX: LOGN NASDAQ: LOGI announces Logi Work Deal Days in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a campaign designed to help people make the most of their workday with greater comfort, flexibility and productivity. Throughout November, the campaign offers significant discounts from leading retail and e-commerce partners, dedicated hands-on experience zones, and participation in local events that combine technology and wellness.

First introduced in Europe, Logi Work Days demonstrates the power of the right tools to transform everyday workspaces. Gaining momentum, this initiative brings Logitech's latest productivity and ergonomics solutions closer to consumers across the GCC.

“I'm very excited to bring Logi Work to our region,” said Elza Ovsyannikova, PWS Category Manager, GCC+ at Logitech.“It's a great opportunity to connect with consumers, showcase our products and let them experience the benefits firsthand through in-store pop-ups and memorable local collaborations. With promo deals, we hope to bring Logitech into more people's lives, making their everyday work more comfortable, productive and creative.”

Special Offers to Upgrade the Everyday Workspace:

Throughout November, consumers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia will be able to take advantage of significant discounts on select Logitech products both online and offline. Products on display include the globally acclaimed MX Master 4 mouse, as well as ergonomic superstars like the Lift Vertical Mouse and Wave Keyboard, as well as Logitech's wide range of affordable yet equally innovative and performance-focused solutions.

Starting November 17, select Virgin Megastore in the UAE and Jarir Bookstore in Saudi Arabia will feature dedicated Logitech pop-up zones that recreate modern home and office workspaces. Visitors will be able to try Logitech's best-selling products, explore advanced Logi Options+ features, and take home their favorite products at special promotional prices.

Where Productivity Meets Wellbeing: Logitech x Padel One:

From November 13 to 15, Logitech will host Logi Work Days at Padel One in Dubai, featuring a padel gaming tournament with prizes and the opportunity to try out Logitech ergonomic mice and keyboards. Between matches, guests can get a feel for how the devices fit into their daily routine and stop by the dedicated selfie area to capture and share moments from the event.

Event dates and details are subject to change. Follow the official Padel One channels for updates and information on how to participate.

Availability and Promotions:

Logi Work Deal Days events will take place throughout November 2026. Special offers and experiences will be available through participating retail and e-commerce partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Promotion periods, product availability, participating locations and event dates are subject to change. Up-to-date information can be found on the official channels of participating partners.

About Logitech:

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.