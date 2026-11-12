Black Tea For Weight Loss: Does It Really Work? Benefits And Tips

Black tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. It contains polyphenols with antioxidant properties, specifically theaflavins and thearubigins.

Black tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. It contains polyphenols with antioxidant properties, specifically theaflavins and thearubigins.

Drinking black tea without added sugar can be a good low-calorie alternative to sugary drinks. Some studies suggest that drinking black tea regularly can benefit heart health, improve blood vessel function, and boost the body's overall metabolic health.

Certain compounds in black tea may alter the way the body handles energy and fat. Some studies suggest a link between tea consumption and small changes in body weight and body composition.

You cannot lose weight by just drinking black tea. Weight loss happens when you replace high-calorie drinks with black tea, along with following a healthy diet and regular physical exercise.

Regular black tea has very few calories. So, it is a good choice for people who want to reduce their overall calorie intake. Replacing sugary tea, soft drinks, sweet coffee, or other high-calorie drinks with unsweetened black tea can help reduce your daily calorie intake. However, adding sugar to it may change the calorie content.

If you replace sweet drinks with black tea, there will be a significant reduction in calorie intake over time. Black tea naturally contains caffeine. This temporarily increases alertness and can have a small impact on energy expenditure.

One to three cups of black tea a day can be included as part of a healthy diet. If you want to control your weight, it is best to drink it without sugar or with very little sugar.