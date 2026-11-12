Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Veterinary Vaccines Market Size & Growth Analysis

The global veterinary vaccines market size was valued at USD 10.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.53 billion in 2026 to USD 21.49 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the veterinary vaccines market with a share of 38.4% in 2025.

Veterinary vaccines are biological preparations designed to stimulate an animal's immune system against specific infectious diseases. They contain antigens derived from pathogens or their components and are developed for livestock, companion animals, poultry, and other animal species. These vaccines help prevent disease outbreaks, reduce animal health risks, and support livestock productivity and animal welfare.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 10.67 Billion2026 Market Size USD 11.53 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 21.49 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 8.09%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.4% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 8.61%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Attenuated Live Vaccines Market Share in 2025By Animal Type Fastest-growing segment Aqua CAGR

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Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Attenuated live vaccines accounted for a market share of 34.2% in 2025, owing to their strong immune response and widespread use in poultry, livestock, and companion animal immunization programs.

DNA vaccines are set to register a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period, driven by advances in genetic vaccine platforms, targeted antigen expression, and their potential to address complex animal diseases.

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By Animal Type

Poultry accounted for a market share of 35.5% in 2025, supported by large-scale commercial poultry production and the need to control contagious diseases such as avian influenza and Newcastle disease.

Aqua is poised to record a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period, fueled by the growth of aquaculture and the need to prevent infectious diseases in farmed fish and other aquatic species.

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Veterinary Vaccines Market Regional OutlookNorth America Veterinary Vaccines Market

The North American veterinary vaccines market accounted for the dominant share of 38.4% in 2025.

U.S. Veterinary Vaccines Market

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has allocated USD 233 million annually for animal disease preparedness, laboratory networks, and vaccine bank programs during FY2026–FY2030, with more than USD 153 million earmarked for FY2027 to support foot-and-mouth disease vaccine antigens, diagnostic kits, and related countermeasures. These investments can strengthen domestic vaccine preparedness and create opportunities for veterinary biologics manufacturers.

Canada Veterinary Vaccines Market

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a poultry vaccination trial against highly pathogenic avian influenza across two commercial farms in Manitoba between 2026 and 2028, with a turkey farm expected to join in 2027. The trial can provide evidence for a potential national vaccination program and create opportunities for poultry vaccine developers.

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Asia Pacific Veterinary Vaccines Market

The Asia Pacific veterinary vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest growth.

Japan Veterinary Vaccines Market

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries has set 2030 and 2050 goals under its veterinary vaccine strategy and established a public-private-academic platform to strengthen vaccine research, approval, manufacturing, and sales. These initiatives can support domestic vaccine development and create opportunities for companies with advanced veterinary biologics.

China Veterinary Vaccines Market

China's 15th Five-Year Plan for animal husbandry and veterinary development targets meat production of more than 95 million tonnes by 2030, alongside stronger control of major animal diseases through compulsory immunization, disease surveillance, and disease-free zones. These priorities can sustain vaccine requirements across the country's livestock sector.

India Veterinary Vaccines Market

India's Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme targets the control and eradication of foot-and-mouth disease and peste des petits ruminants by 2030, alongside vaccination-based control of bovine brucellosis and classical swine fever. Government support for vaccine procurement and veterinary infrastructure can strengthen immunization coverage and create opportunities for domestic vaccine manufacturers.

Europe Veterinary Vaccines Market

The Europe veterinary vaccines market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period.

U.K. Veterinary Vaccines Market

The U.K. government aims to introduce a cattle vaccine against bovine tuberculosis by 2030 as part of its strategy to make England TB-free by 2038, while a separate five-year action plan seeks to improve veterinary vaccine availability and encourage product development. These initiatives can create opportunities for vaccine manufacturers that focus on livestock disease prevention.

Germany Veterinary Vaccines Market

The European Commission's 2026 policy agenda calls for broader, science-based use of preventive animal vaccination and an evaluation of the EU Animal Health Law, which also applies in Germany. These measures can strengthen disease-prevention programs and create opportunities for veterinary vaccine manufacturers across livestock and companion-animal health applications.

By Product 5 Attenuated Live Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Subunit Vaccines DNA Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines By Animal Type 4 Poultry Aqua Ruminants Companion Animals Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Indian Immunologicals Limited (India) · Ceva Santé Animale S.A. (France) · Zoetis Inc. (U.S.) · Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany) · Phibro Animal Health Corporation (U.S.) Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The veterinary vaccines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading players in this market are Indian Immunological Limited, Ceva Santé Animale, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Phibro Animal Health Corporation. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.4% in 2025. The veterinary vaccines market size is valued at USD 11.53 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 21.49 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Veterinary Vaccines Market Indian Immunologicals Limited (India) Ceva Santé Animale S.A. (France) Zoetis Inc. (U.S.)