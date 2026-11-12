PCDOTS Introduces OST Contact Extraction Tool For Business And Personal Use
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, November 12, 2026 – PCDOTS Software, a provider of email management and data-handling solutions, has introduced its OST Email Address Extractor, a utility designed to help users collect email addresses stored in Outlook OST files. The tool offers a practical way to gather contact information from mailbox data without manually checking individual email conversations.
Outlook OST files can contain years of email communication, including messages exchanged with customers, colleagues, vendors, and other contacts. When users need to review or reuse these addresses, searching through a large mailbox can take considerable time. PCDOTS OST Email Address Extractor is intended to make this task easier by collecting email addresses from OST data and arranging them in a separate output file.
Key Features of PCDOTS OST Email Address Extractor
Email Address Extraction: The software helps extract email addresses available in Outlook OST mailbox data, making it easier to collect contact details from stored conversations.
CSV Output: Extracted email addresses can be saved in CSV format, allowing users to review the list in spreadsheet applications and use it for further contact management.
Duplicate Address Handling: The extraction process provides a deduplicated email address list, helping users avoid repeated entries when working with a large collection of mailbox data.
Additional Data Extraction: The related OST extraction workflow also supports collecting phone numbers and saving attachments separately, giving users options to retrieve other useful information from mailbox files.
Useful for Different Work Requirements: The tool can assist IT professionals, business users, and individuals who need to review contact information stored in Outlook data files.
Making Contact Information Easier to Work With
Email archives often contain useful contact details that are difficult to gather manually, particularly when messages are spread across multiple folders. Extracting addresses into a separate list can make it easier to review existing contacts, organise records, and prepare information for other business applications.
With its OST Email Address Extractor, PCDOTS Software aims to provide a focused option for users who need contact information from Outlook mailbox data rather than a complete email conversion process.
About PCDOTS Software
PCDOTS Software develops software solutions for email conversion, migration, backup, recovery, and file management. Its product range includes tools for working with email files, transferring mailbox data, managing contact information, and handling digital records. The company focuses on practical software utilities that help individuals and organisations manage their data across different platforms and formats.
Media Contact
PCDOTS Software
964 E. Badillo Street|
Covina, CA 91724, USA
Outlook OST files can contain years of email communication, including messages exchanged with customers, colleagues, vendors, and other contacts. When users need to review or reuse these addresses, searching through a large mailbox can take considerable time. PCDOTS OST Email Address Extractor is intended to make this task easier by collecting email addresses from OST data and arranging them in a separate output file.
Key Features of PCDOTS OST Email Address Extractor
Email Address Extraction: The software helps extract email addresses available in Outlook OST mailbox data, making it easier to collect contact details from stored conversations.
CSV Output: Extracted email addresses can be saved in CSV format, allowing users to review the list in spreadsheet applications and use it for further contact management.
Duplicate Address Handling: The extraction process provides a deduplicated email address list, helping users avoid repeated entries when working with a large collection of mailbox data.
Additional Data Extraction: The related OST extraction workflow also supports collecting phone numbers and saving attachments separately, giving users options to retrieve other useful information from mailbox files.
Useful for Different Work Requirements: The tool can assist IT professionals, business users, and individuals who need to review contact information stored in Outlook data files.
Making Contact Information Easier to Work With
Email archives often contain useful contact details that are difficult to gather manually, particularly when messages are spread across multiple folders. Extracting addresses into a separate list can make it easier to review existing contacts, organise records, and prepare information for other business applications.
With its OST Email Address Extractor, PCDOTS Software aims to provide a focused option for users who need contact information from Outlook mailbox data rather than a complete email conversion process.
About PCDOTS Software
PCDOTS Software develops software solutions for email conversion, migration, backup, recovery, and file management. Its product range includes tools for working with email files, transferring mailbox data, managing contact information, and handling digital records. The company focuses on practical software utilities that help individuals and organisations manage their data across different platforms and formats.
Media Contact
PCDOTS Software
964 E. Badillo Street|
Covina, CA 91724, USA
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