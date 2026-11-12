Softaken Releases Secure Cloud Backup Utility With Multi-Format Export Flexibility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Managing email information across multiple cloud providers can be challenging when users need to maintain different copies of their mailbox data. To address this issue, Softaken has introduced its Cloud Backup Utility. It provides a single solution to extract and save email data from many platforms in multiple export formats.
The utility is designed for users who want more control over their mailbox information. Whether saving key correspondence, storing corporate documents or preparing email data for future use, users can choose the folders they need and save their information in the correct file format. This method gives you more control over the backup process and makes it easier to arrange exported data.
Softaken Cloud Backup supports many email providers such as Gmail, Office 365, Outlook, Yahoo Mail, AOL, Zoho, IMAP, iCloud. Its choice of formats makes it useful for a range of storage and email management tasks, letting users work with their exported data in forms that are widely supported.
Notable features and capabilities
Connect with multiple email providers, including Gmail, Microsoft 365, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, AOL, Zoho, IMAP, and iCloud.
Offers PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, and HTML as available output formats.
Allows users to select the specific mailbox folders for backup rather than entire mailbox.
Preserves the folder structure of the mailbox to facilitate easy navigating of exported data.
Supports modern authentication protocols supported by compatible email platforms.
Offers a guided workflow to connect accounts, select mailbox content and complete export.
Gives users flexibility in maintaining email copies according to their preferred format and storage requirements.
A Softaken spokesperson remarked about the software, saying,“Email data can have different purposes for different users."“Our Cloud Backup Utility is focused on providing practical options, including the ability to select specific mailbox folders and export information in a variety of formats so that users can manage their data according to their needs.”
Softaken aims to facilitate and customize email data handling through multi-service compatibility and customizable backup solutions.
About Softaken
Softaken provides software for email backup, migration, database management and file conversion. Its technologies help users to manage digital information through intuitive user interfaces and purpose-driven functionality.
Media Contact:
Softaken Software
Email:...
The utility is designed for users who want more control over their mailbox information. Whether saving key correspondence, storing corporate documents or preparing email data for future use, users can choose the folders they need and save their information in the correct file format. This method gives you more control over the backup process and makes it easier to arrange exported data.
Softaken Cloud Backup supports many email providers such as Gmail, Office 365, Outlook, Yahoo Mail, AOL, Zoho, IMAP, iCloud. Its choice of formats makes it useful for a range of storage and email management tasks, letting users work with their exported data in forms that are widely supported.
Notable features and capabilities
Connect with multiple email providers, including Gmail, Microsoft 365, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, AOL, Zoho, IMAP, and iCloud.
Offers PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, and HTML as available output formats.
Allows users to select the specific mailbox folders for backup rather than entire mailbox.
Preserves the folder structure of the mailbox to facilitate easy navigating of exported data.
Supports modern authentication protocols supported by compatible email platforms.
Offers a guided workflow to connect accounts, select mailbox content and complete export.
Gives users flexibility in maintaining email copies according to their preferred format and storage requirements.
A Softaken spokesperson remarked about the software, saying,“Email data can have different purposes for different users."“Our Cloud Backup Utility is focused on providing practical options, including the ability to select specific mailbox folders and export information in a variety of formats so that users can manage their data according to their needs.”
Softaken aims to facilitate and customize email data handling through multi-service compatibility and customizable backup solutions.
About Softaken
Softaken provides software for email backup, migration, database management and file conversion. Its technologies help users to manage digital information through intuitive user interfaces and purpose-driven functionality.
Media Contact:
Softaken Software
Email:...
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