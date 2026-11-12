Antenna Experts Highlights UHF SATCOM, GNSS Ground Station And Range Safety Antenna Lines
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – Antenna Experts, an antenna OEM based in Delhi NCR, offers three antenna product lines for defence communications satellite navigation and range-safety applications. These include the AH-312 UHF SATCOM antenna, the AH-1117 series of GNSS-band helical antennas and antennas for flight termination systems. Understanding their specifications and application requirements can help technical buyers identify the information they need before selecting an antenna for a particular system.
Why satellite links are getting fresh attention
Two events from late 2025 explain much of the current interest. On November 2, 2025, ISRO launched GSAT-7R (also known as CMS-03), a multiband communication satellite for the Indian Navy. The DGCA had issued a circular on 10 November asking pilots air traffic controllers and other aviation stakeholders to report suspected GPS spoofing or GNSS interference within 10 minutes of occurrence following incidents near Delhi's airport. The circular is addressed to aviation users; it does not establish rules for the purchase of ground-station antennas.
This release does not associate either of the events with the products of Antenna Experts. They are relevant here for a more fundamental reason: military satellite communications and satellite navigation rely on carefully selected antennas and a UHF SATCOM antenna is not the same thing as a GNSS antenna.
AH-312: a helical antenna for UHF satellite links
The AH-312 covers 240-380 MHz with a stated gain of 12 dBic. This range is within the UHF range that is commonly used for military satellite communications. So engineers looking for a UHF Military SATCOM Antenna will want to compare it with the channels their terminal actually uses not just the stated frequency range.
Gain requires the same scrutiny because dBic is measured against a circularly polarised reference and doesn't say anything about the satellite at the other end. Generally the higher the figure the narrower the beam, making the orientation of the antenna more critical. Also, whether a link is closed depends on the satellite terminal power, receiver sensitivity cable loss and installation. If you are evaluating a military satcom antenna you should ask for bandwidth polarisation and radiation pattern data none of which is specified in this release. Buyers evaluating a UHF SATCOM antenna manufacturer in India can discuss these requirements with Antenna Experts' technical team.
AH-1117 series: matching the antenna to the signal
The AH-1117 series is specified for 1100-1700 MHz, which is a broad window and not a single GNSS band. For reference, GPS L5, L2 and L1 transmit near 1176, 1227 and 1575 MHz and other constellations use their own frequencies. If a buyer requires a GPS band helical antenna, they need to verify what signals a particular model supports, rather than presuming the entire spectrum.
The series falls under the High Gain Helical Antenna category of the company. Choosing one for a ground station also requires checking for receiver compatibility, sky view nearby metal surfaces, cable runs and the local interference environment. No antenna alone will prevent jamming or spoofing; it is the whole receiving chain including filtering and monitoring that adds resilience. Teams comparing a helical antenna manufacturer in India with overseas sources can raise these points early.
FTS antennas: one link in a range-safety chain
A flight termination system allows range safety personnel to terminate a vehicle's flight if it goes beyond approved limits. The antenna is one piece of the puzzle, along with receivers decoders and the broader command architecture. The selection of an FTS antenna therefore begins with the command link to the system, vehicle installation constraints and launch environment and then goes on to catalogue options.
The frequency, power handling and environmental specifications should be checked against the relevant product data sheet and the operational requirements of the range. The safety system has several components, including the flight termination system antenna and must be properly engineered and qualified. The antenna itself cannot ensure safe operation. Buyers comparing an FTS antenna manufacturer in India can discuss operating-band requirements system compatibility and environmental conditions with Antenna Experts' technical team.
Questions to settle before an enquiry
Speaking to an OEM early helps buyers define requirements before design changes become costly. They can discuss specifications mounting limits connections and integration needs. Buyers can also ask about custom designs.
Why satellite links are getting fresh attention
Two events from late 2025 explain much of the current interest. On November 2, 2025, ISRO launched GSAT-7R (also known as CMS-03), a multiband communication satellite for the Indian Navy. The DGCA had issued a circular on 10 November asking pilots air traffic controllers and other aviation stakeholders to report suspected GPS spoofing or GNSS interference within 10 minutes of occurrence following incidents near Delhi's airport. The circular is addressed to aviation users; it does not establish rules for the purchase of ground-station antennas.
This release does not associate either of the events with the products of Antenna Experts. They are relevant here for a more fundamental reason: military satellite communications and satellite navigation rely on carefully selected antennas and a UHF SATCOM antenna is not the same thing as a GNSS antenna.
AH-312: a helical antenna for UHF satellite links
The AH-312 covers 240-380 MHz with a stated gain of 12 dBic. This range is within the UHF range that is commonly used for military satellite communications. So engineers looking for a UHF Military SATCOM Antenna will want to compare it with the channels their terminal actually uses not just the stated frequency range.
Gain requires the same scrutiny because dBic is measured against a circularly polarised reference and doesn't say anything about the satellite at the other end. Generally the higher the figure the narrower the beam, making the orientation of the antenna more critical. Also, whether a link is closed depends on the satellite terminal power, receiver sensitivity cable loss and installation. If you are evaluating a military satcom antenna you should ask for bandwidth polarisation and radiation pattern data none of which is specified in this release. Buyers evaluating a UHF SATCOM antenna manufacturer in India can discuss these requirements with Antenna Experts' technical team.
AH-1117 series: matching the antenna to the signal
The AH-1117 series is specified for 1100-1700 MHz, which is a broad window and not a single GNSS band. For reference, GPS L5, L2 and L1 transmit near 1176, 1227 and 1575 MHz and other constellations use their own frequencies. If a buyer requires a GPS band helical antenna, they need to verify what signals a particular model supports, rather than presuming the entire spectrum.
The series falls under the High Gain Helical Antenna category of the company. Choosing one for a ground station also requires checking for receiver compatibility, sky view nearby metal surfaces, cable runs and the local interference environment. No antenna alone will prevent jamming or spoofing; it is the whole receiving chain including filtering and monitoring that adds resilience. Teams comparing a helical antenna manufacturer in India with overseas sources can raise these points early.
FTS antennas: one link in a range-safety chain
A flight termination system allows range safety personnel to terminate a vehicle's flight if it goes beyond approved limits. The antenna is one piece of the puzzle, along with receivers decoders and the broader command architecture. The selection of an FTS antenna therefore begins with the command link to the system, vehicle installation constraints and launch environment and then goes on to catalogue options.
The frequency, power handling and environmental specifications should be checked against the relevant product data sheet and the operational requirements of the range. The safety system has several components, including the flight termination system antenna and must be properly engineered and qualified. The antenna itself cannot ensure safe operation. Buyers comparing an FTS antenna manufacturer in India can discuss operating-band requirements system compatibility and environmental conditions with Antenna Experts' technical team.
Questions to settle before an enquiry
Speaking to an OEM early helps buyers define requirements before design changes become costly. They can discuss specifications mounting limits connections and integration needs. Buyers can also ask about custom designs.
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