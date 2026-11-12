Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated Patron Of Film & Television Producers Association At Grand Gathering
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios and Vice President of the Film Federation of India, was nominated and felicitated as Patron of the Film & Television Producers Association (FTPA) at a grand gathering held at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia.
The gathering brought together distinguished members of FTPA to celebrate professional fellowship and honour Dr. Marwah's contribution to the growth of India's Media and Entertainment Industry, particularly his pioneering role in developing a creative ecosystem in North India.
Introducing Dr. Marwah, Vishal Sethi, General Secretary of FTPA, described him as a legend of the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry. He praised Dr. Marwah's work in building an environment where film and television production, media education and creative talent could develop together.
Calling him the“Amitabh Bachchan of North India,” Sethi expressed the association's admiration for the scale and breadth of Dr. Marwah's contribution. He said that his work held a distinctive place in the industry and that FTPA was honoured to welcome him as its Patron.
The felicitation recognised a professional journey dedicated to creating opportunities for filmmakers, television producers, artists, technicians and aspiring media professionals. Through Noida Film City, Marwah Studios and his educational initiatives, Dr. Marwah has helped strengthen the foundations of the creative industries in North India.
Accepting the honour, Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude to Vishal Sethi and the distinguished members of FTPA for their affection, confidence and recognition. He welcomed the opportunity to support the association and highlighted the importance of unity, professional cooperation and encouragement for emerging talent.
In proposed acceptance remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“I am deeply honoured to be nominated as Patron of the Film & Television Producers Association. My sincere thanks to Vishal Sethi and every member of FTPA for their affection and confidence. This honour strengthens my commitment to serving our creative community. Together, we can encourage talent, support producers and create greater opportunities for the film and television industry.”
The gathering marked a significant moment in Dr. Marwah's association with FTPA, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening the industry and advancing the interests of its creative and professional community.
The gathering brought together distinguished members of FTPA to celebrate professional fellowship and honour Dr. Marwah's contribution to the growth of India's Media and Entertainment Industry, particularly his pioneering role in developing a creative ecosystem in North India.
Introducing Dr. Marwah, Vishal Sethi, General Secretary of FTPA, described him as a legend of the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry. He praised Dr. Marwah's work in building an environment where film and television production, media education and creative talent could develop together.
Calling him the“Amitabh Bachchan of North India,” Sethi expressed the association's admiration for the scale and breadth of Dr. Marwah's contribution. He said that his work held a distinctive place in the industry and that FTPA was honoured to welcome him as its Patron.
The felicitation recognised a professional journey dedicated to creating opportunities for filmmakers, television producers, artists, technicians and aspiring media professionals. Through Noida Film City, Marwah Studios and his educational initiatives, Dr. Marwah has helped strengthen the foundations of the creative industries in North India.
Accepting the honour, Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude to Vishal Sethi and the distinguished members of FTPA for their affection, confidence and recognition. He welcomed the opportunity to support the association and highlighted the importance of unity, professional cooperation and encouragement for emerging talent.
In proposed acceptance remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“I am deeply honoured to be nominated as Patron of the Film & Television Producers Association. My sincere thanks to Vishal Sethi and every member of FTPA for their affection and confidence. This honour strengthens my commitment to serving our creative community. Together, we can encourage talent, support producers and create greater opportunities for the film and television industry.”
The gathering marked a significant moment in Dr. Marwah's association with FTPA, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening the industry and advancing the interests of its creative and professional community.
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