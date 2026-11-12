Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Ranks No. 1 In Delhi And 6Th Nationally At Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 202627
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th October, 2026: Setting a new benchmark in future-ready education, Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, has achieved a remarkable distinction at the Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 2026-27, securing the No. 1 position in Delhi and the 6th position nationally in the Future Ready Sustainable School Category. This prestigious accolade places MPS among the country's leading institutions championing sustainable education and pioneering innovative learning practices.
The award showcases the commitment of MPS to fostering a learning environment that transcends formal education. The institution believes that cultivating innovation, environmental awareness, critical thinking and holistic development, equip the students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to navigate an ever-evolving world.
Expressing her delight over the achievement, Dr Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said,“This recognition is a proud moment for the entire MPS family. Being ranked No. 1 in Delhi and 6th nationally reinforces our belief that education must prepare children not just for examinations, but for life. At MPS, we want our students to grow into thoughtful, responsible and capable individuals who understand their role in shaping a better world. Sustainability and future readiness are not merely concepts for us; they are values we strive to embed in everyday learning. This achievement belongs to our dedicated teachers, enthusiastic students and supportive parents who continue to bring our vision to life”
This recognition would serve as a motivation to the school's educators and learners to raise the bar for excellence in education. Moreover, it also highlights the importance of collaboration in building an educational ecosystem that is characterised by effective learning and responsible citizenship of its students.
Building on this achievement, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh remains committed to strengthening its educational initiatives and creating more opportunities for students to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to the communities in which they live.
The award showcases the commitment of MPS to fostering a learning environment that transcends formal education. The institution believes that cultivating innovation, environmental awareness, critical thinking and holistic development, equip the students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to navigate an ever-evolving world.
Expressing her delight over the achievement, Dr Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said,“This recognition is a proud moment for the entire MPS family. Being ranked No. 1 in Delhi and 6th nationally reinforces our belief that education must prepare children not just for examinations, but for life. At MPS, we want our students to grow into thoughtful, responsible and capable individuals who understand their role in shaping a better world. Sustainability and future readiness are not merely concepts for us; they are values we strive to embed in everyday learning. This achievement belongs to our dedicated teachers, enthusiastic students and supportive parents who continue to bring our vision to life”
This recognition would serve as a motivation to the school's educators and learners to raise the bar for excellence in education. Moreover, it also highlights the importance of collaboration in building an educational ecosystem that is characterised by effective learning and responsible citizenship of its students.
Building on this achievement, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh remains committed to strengthening its educational initiatives and creating more opportunities for students to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to the communities in which they live.
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