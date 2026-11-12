Aluminium Sheets For Industrial Applications And Material Selection Guide

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 11:36 pm - Inox Steel India is one of the best Aluminium Sheet Manufacturer in India. We use the best quality Aluminium alloy in fabricating Aluminium Sheets. Our Aluminium sheets can be easily moulded into desired shapes and sizes as per the requirement.

Inox Steel India is a Mumbai-based aluminium sheet manufacturer, supplier and exporter serving industrial requirements across India and international markets. The company offers aluminium sheets in different grades, dimensions and specifications for manufacturing, engineering, construction and other industrial applications.

Aluminium sheets are widely used in modern industries because of their lightweight structure, corrosion resistance and versatility. From automotive components to aerospace structures, these materials support applications where strength, durability and efficient fabrication are important. Selecting the right aluminium sheet requires an understanding of its grade, thickness, mechanical properties and intended use.

Understanding Aluminium Sheets and Their Types

Aluminium sheets are flat-rolled metal products available in different thicknesses, widths, lengths and surface finishes. They can be cut, bent, welded, formed or machined according to specific manufacturing requirements.

As an Aluminium Sheet Manufacturer in India, We offers a range of aluminium grades, including 7075, 5052 and 5754. The product range also includes hot-rolled sheets, cold-rolled sheets and chequered sheets.

Each grade has distinct characteristics. Some are suitable for forming and fabrication, while others are selected for higher strength or improved corrosion resistance.

Aluminium Sheet Grade Comparison

Different aluminium alloys offer different combinations of strength, formability, corrosion resistance and machinability.

Aluminium grade

Main characteristics

Common applications

8011

Good formability and corrosion resistance

Packaging and formed components

2024 T6

High strength and fatigue performance

Aerospace and engineering components

6061 T6

Good strength, machinability and weldability

Machinery and structural fabrication

5754

Good corrosion resistance and formability

Marine applications and vehicle panels

5052

Good corrosion resistance and forming properties

Tanks, enclosures and marine equipment

These are general material characteristics. Actual performance depends on the alloy specification, temper, thickness and manufacturing conditions.

8011 Aluminium Sheets vs 2024 T6 Aluminium Sheets

8011 Aluminium Sheets are commonly selected for applications requiring good formability, while 2024 T6 Aluminium Sheets are preferred for applications that require higher mechanical strength. The primary difference lies in their intended use. 8011 is suitable for packaging and formed products, whereas 2024 T6 is commonly used in aerospace and structural engineering components.

Aluminium Weight Chart and Thickness Selection

An Aluminium Weight Chart helps buyers estimate material weight, plan transportation and calculate the quantity required for industrial projects. Aluminium sheet weight depends on the alloy density, thickness, width and length.

The approximate weight of a rectangular aluminium sheet can be calculated using the following formula:

Weight (kg) = Length (m) × Width (m) × Thickness (mm) × 2.70

This calculation uses a typical aluminium density of 2,700 kg/m3. For example, a sheet measuring 2 metres in length, 1 metre in width and 3 mm in thickness weighs approximately 16.2 kg.

Actual weight may vary depending on alloy density and dimensional tolerances. Buyers should confirm the exact dimensions and weight with their supplier before placing bulk orders.

Chequered Aluminium Sheets and Their Applications

Chequered Sheet products feature a raised surface pattern that provides improved grip compared with plain aluminium sheets. Their lightweight structure and practical surface finish make them suitable for industrial and commercial flooring. Common applications include industrial walkways, vehicle flooring, loading areas, stair treads and equipment platforms. The thickness and alloy should be selected according to the expected load, installation conditions and safety requirements.

Major Industrial Uses of Aluminium Sheets

Aluminium sheets are used across several industries because of their lightweight construction, corrosion resistance and fabrication flexibility.

In the automotive and transportation sectors, aluminium sheets are used for vehicle panels, body components and lightweight structures. Aerospace and defence industries use specially specified aluminium grades for structural and engineering components where strength and weight are important considerations.

Marine and shipbuilding applications include corrosion-resistant panels and fabricated components. In construction, aluminium sheets are used for roofing, cladding, partitions and architectural finishes. Manufacturing industries also use aluminium sheets for machinery parts, equipment enclosures, formed components and specialised fabrication projects.

Choosing the Right Aluminium Sheet Supplier

An Aluminium Sheet Supplier in India should provide accurate material specifications, consistent dimensions and suitable product documentation. Buyers should compare the alloy grade, temper, thickness, surface finish and applicable standards before finalising an order.

As an Aluminium Sheet Supplier, Inox Steel India offers different grades and dimensions for industrial requirements. The company's product range includes aluminium sheets for automotive, construction, defence, marine and aerospace applications.

Businesses looking for an Aluminium Sheet Exporter should also confirm packaging requirements, documentation, product availability and delivery arrangements.

Frequently Asked Questions About Aluminium Sheets

1. What are the different types of aluminium sheets?

The main types of aluminium sheets include 8011, 2024 T6, 6061 T6, 5052 and 5754 aluminium sheets. They are available in different thicknesses, finishes and specifications. The right type depends on the required strength, corrosion resistance and intended application.

2. How do you calculate the weight of an aluminium sheet?

Aluminium sheet weight is calculated using its length, width, thickness and material density. For a typical aluminium sheet, the formula is: Length (m) × Width (m) × Thickness (mm) × 2.70. A sheet measuring 2 metres × 1 metre × 3 mm weighs approximately 16.2 kg.

3. Which aluminium sheet is best for industrial applications?

The best aluminium sheet depends on the application. 8011 is commonly used for formed products, 2024 T6 for high-strength engineering components, 6061 T6 for structural fabrication and 5754 for corrosion-resistant applications.