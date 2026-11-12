School Of Technical Education: How Industry-Focused Technical Programmes Prepare Students For Future

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 11:37 pm - NAMTECH's School of Technical Education prepares students for future careers through industry-focused programmes, hands-on training and exposure to automation, smart manufacturing and emerging technologies.

As manufacturing becomes increasingly connected, automated and technology-driven, technical education must go beyond conventional classroom instruction. NAMTECH is responding to this shift through its School of Technical Education, which combines practical training, industry collaboration and advanced technologies to help students develop skills relevant to changing workplace demands and future career opportunities.

Bridging Technical Education and Industry Needs

NAMTECH's approach places hands-on learning at the centre of technical training. Rather than treating theoretical knowledge and industrial practice as separate priorities, its programmes connect foundational concepts with applications in automation, robotics, precision engineering and smart manufacturing.

Students gain exposure to industrial tools, laboratory environments and problem-solving exercises that reflect the demands of modern production facilities. This practical emphasis helps participants strengthen technical confidence, analytical thinking, teamwork and the ability to adapt as equipment and processes evolve.

Career-Focused Programmes for Aspiring Technicians

A key offering is the International Professional Technologist Programme (iPTP) in Automation, a one-year, full-time residential programme designed for selected ITI students and diploma holders. Developed with ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, and informed by industry expertise, the programme supports advanced technician training through an applied learning model.

NAMTECH states that the programme is fully sponsored for eligible selected learners and awards a joint NAMTECH–ITEES certificate upon successful completion. Its structure demonstrates how targeted technical training can provide a pathway from existing qualifications towards more specialised industrial roles.

Expanding Access Through Outreach

NAMTECH also seeks to extend technical training beyond its campus. Its ITI outreach initiatives and technology-sharing efforts aim to make contemporary manufacturing knowledge and resources accessible to more learners, including those in communities with limited access to advanced facilities.

The institution has piloted a hub-and-spoke model across ten ITIs in Gujarat's Mehsana district. Such initiatives highlight the potential for collaboration between training institutions and regional skill-development networks to strengthen technical capabilities at scale.

Preparing for Evolving Career Opportunities

For employers, the shift towards digitally enabled production creates demand for technicians who can work across mechanical systems, automation equipment and data-informed processes. For students, this means career preparation must include adaptability, safe working practices, communication and continuous skill development alongside technical competence.

By combining applied instruction with exposure to emerging technologies, NAMTECH aims to equip learners for opportunities across manufacturing operations, industrial automation, maintenance and related technical functions. These programmes also encourage learners to see technical work as a field of innovation, responsibility and long-term professional growth.

About NAMTECH

NAMTECH, the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology, focuses on manufacturing, engineering and technology education. Through industry-linked programmes and practical learning initiatives, the institution seeks to contribute to India's skilled workforce and evolving manufacturing ecosystem.