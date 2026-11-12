Tajikistan Pushes For Closer Integration Of Water And Climate Agendas At COP31

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Sanoi Boyzoda emphasized the importance of integrating water-related issues into the international climate agenda while addressing the opening ceremony of the Water for Climate Pavilion at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 11, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The ceremony brought together representatives of the international community to strengthen cooperation and dialogue on water and climate issues.

Sanoi Boyzoda underscored Tajikistan's longstanding involvement in the Water for Climate initiative since its launch at COP26 in Glasgow, drawing particular attention to climate adaptation challenges facing mountainous countries and regions where major rivers originate.

He also highlighted the links between the outcomes of the Fourth Dushanbe High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" 2018–2028, held in May 2026, and upcoming global events.

In this context, Sanoi Boyzoda reaffirmed Tajikistan's commitment to advancing the global water agenda ahead of the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2026 and the 11th World Water Forum in 2027, as well as in preparation for the 2028 UN Water Conference in Dushanbe, where the Dushanbe Water Framework is envisaged to be adopted as the main outcome document.

Tajikistan's participation in the pavilion demonstrated the country's dedication to strengthening international water cooperation and promoting practical solutions to interconnected challenges related to water resources, glaciers, and climate change.