Uzbekistan Launches $220M Solar Project To Power Navoiyazot

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has completed a $220 million solar power and energy storage project in the Navoi region to supply renewable electricity directly to Navoiyazot, one of the country's largest industrial enterprises.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the project was implemented by Chinese company Sinoma through direct foreign investment and includes a 300-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant and an energy storage system with a capacity of 75 MW and a storage capacity of 75 megawatt-hours.

The solar plant is directly connected to Navoiyazot, allowing the electricity it generates to be supplied to the industrial facility without passing through the wider power grid.

The facility is designed to generate 657 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This is expected to increase the share of renewable energy in the company's power supply, reduce annual natural gas consumption by approximately 175 million cubic meters and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 377,800 metric tons.

Uzbekistan's Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjaev visited the facility to review the solar plant, the energy storage system and their capacity to provide renewable electricity directly to the enterprise.

The project is expected to support the wider adoption of renewable energy in Uzbekistan's industrial sector, diversify energy supplies for large enterprises and reduce the carbon footprint of industrial production. Its implementation is also expected to create jobs for local residents and contribute to economic activity in the region.