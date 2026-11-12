Azerbaijan Is Highly Important To Europe - Slovenian PM
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Azerbaijan is highly important to Europe, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša said in response to a question from Trend on the sidelines of EPC Summit.
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