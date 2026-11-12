Coalition Says Saudi Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Houthi Drone

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al-Malki announced Thursday the interception and destruction of a drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Al-Malki as saying Saudi air defenses "intercepted and destroyed a drone launched toward the Riyadh region." //Petra// NQ