Coalition Says Saudi Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Houthi Drone
Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al-Malki announced Thursday the interception and destruction of a drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Al-Malki as saying Saudi air defenses "intercepted and destroyed a drone launched toward the Riyadh region." //Petra// NQ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment