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Coalition Says Saudi Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Houthi Drone


Date: 2026-11-12 05:22:25

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al-Malki announced Thursday the interception and destruction of a drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Al-Malki as saying Saudi air defenses "intercepted and destroyed a drone launched toward the Riyadh region." //Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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