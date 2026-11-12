Int@J Helps Shape Global AI Index, Highlights National Strengths

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan's Information and Communications Technology Association (int@j) helped shape the methodology of the 2026 WITSA Global AI Index, which highlighted the Kingdom's strengths in data and research collaboration while identifying priorities for expanding AI investment and applications.

The association said Thursday that it participated in an international committee of 22 experts from 18 economies responsible for reviewing and approving the index's assessment criteria, weighting system and scoring methodology.

The index covers 128 economies, of which 105 were assessed, using 83 indicators across seven areas: infrastructure, talent, entrepreneurship, applications, data, policies and investment. It does not publish an overall ranking of countries.

Jordan scored 60.2 out of 100 in data, its strongest-performing category, and 41.2 in policies, exceeding the global average of 40.3.

The Kingdom also ranked 12th among 77 economies for international scientific co-authorship links among AI researchers, reflecting its participation in global research networks.

The report identified several priorities for Jordan, including expanding AI applications across government institutions, channeling national AI strategy allocations into research and investment, supporting technology startups and tapping into the expertise of Jordanian professionals abroad.

int@j board member Majdi Al Armouti, who represented the association on the international committee, said Jordan's capabilities in data, policy development and research provide a foundation for commercial growth.

He called for stronger support for specialized AI companies, wider adoption of practical applications and improved access to financing to translate research and technical expertise into marketable products, services and employment opportunities.

The association said the index is designed to help governments and businesses identify gaps in their AI ecosystems and direct funding, training and investment toward clearly defined priorities.

int@j CEO Nidal Al Bitar serves on WITSA's board of directors and chairs its Business Development Committee, which focuses on expanding programs, partnerships and revenue sources supporting the alliance's activities.

Launched in Taipei on September 1, 2026, the index provides a framework for monitoring AI ecosystem development and identifying investment needs.

WITSA brings together technology industry associations worldwide to promote cooperation, knowledge exchange, trade and investment in information and communications technology. int@j represents Jordan in the alliance.

//Petra// RZ