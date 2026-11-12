HRH Princess Sumaya Highlights The Importance Of Trust In Science Diplomacy At European Research And Innovation Days In Brussels

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, today addressed the European Research and Innovation Days conference in Brussels, in a session entitled 'Strengthening Open and Secure International Cooperation and Science Diplomacy'.

European Research and Innovation Days is the European Union's flagship research and innovation event, bringing together leading policymakers, researchers and stakeholders from Europe and its vital partners around the globe.

Addressing how science diplomacy can build trust and cooperation in the current geopolitical context, while also taking research security guardrails into account, HRH Princess Sumaya stated that the primary issue in much of the world is not a lack of trust in science itself, but a lack of trust in those who have the power to use science for the common good.

She noted that trust in science is pointless if science is seen as primarily a tool to improve the lives of those who already have much, rather than those who have little. This was a challenge for the entire human family, she added, as challenges that are allowed to fester must inevitably spread in some capacity to affect all of humanity.

"International cooperation in R&I can only remain secure if it is genuinely perceived to be open," she added. "That is, open to the participation of scientists, engineers and researchers from differing regions. But also open in terms of the benefits that those R&I outputs create, and the locations where this collaborative research is undertaken." HRH Princess Sumaya said that we cannot completely shut any Science Diplomacy initiative away from the realities of the world around us, and nor should we: "Conflict, suffering and environmental destruction should reaffirm our commitment to Science for the Common Good and Science for Peace." The Princess noted that there would always be those who would try to hijack facts and reinterpret meaning to their own ends, but that good science must be staunchly evidence based, and good science diplomacy must be firm in defending this.

Turning to the role of young people, HRH Princess Sumaya noted that never before has there been more uncertainty or more risk to a younger generation's short-term future than that posed today by the rapidly evolving threats of climate change and a global atmosphere of political upheaval and insecurity, combined with the uncertain balance of the benefits and challenges of the AI Revolution: "Younger scientists, diplomats and others have less time to grow and to adapt than previous generations. So, we must help them in every way we can, by training, educating and reassuring them." She was delighted to share with the audience, both present and online, the recent launch of the Diploma in Science Diplomacy at the Princess Sumaya University for Technology: "The first intake is scheduled to join us in September next year and will be drawn from the Jordanian diplomatic corps, the early-career science community, government and NGOs." She added, "We believe that it's not just about giving young people a role in Science Diplomacy but also enabling them to create a role for themselves." HRH was joined on the panel by H.E. Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Switzerland, H.E. Macharia Kamau, Ambassador for the International Science Council, and Prof. Ivars Ijabs, Member of the European Parliament and Member of the EU Committee on Industry, Research and Energy. The session was chaired by H.E. Maria Cristina Russo, Deputy Director General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission.

//Petra//