National University College Of Technology Opens IEEE Student Branch

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The National University College of Technology has established a student branch of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to give students greater access to hands-on technical training, industry expertise and career opportunities.

The branch was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by around 120 students, faculty members and technology industry representatives, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week activities organized in cooperation with OLISTIC.

College Dean Ayman Al Maqableh emphasized the importance of practical technical activities in preparing students for the workplace, while IEEE Jordan Section Chair Mousa Al Akhras highlighted the organization's role in professional development, knowledge exchange and networking.

Branch adviser Bilal Al Salaymeh outlined plans to involve students in technical workshops, collaborative projects and activities connecting them with engineers and industry specialists.

The event, organized by a founding team led by student Faraj Al Khaldi, focused on two major challenges facing graduates: adapting to an AI-driven job market and turning innovative ideas into viable business ventures.

GITRDY representative Adel Al Ghaboun discussed the skills employers seek and offered guidance on job interview preparation, while OLISTIC representative Ali Qattan outlined the stages of developing entrepreneurial projects and opportunities for women in entrepreneurship.

The ceremony concluded with recognition of speakers, supporting companies and organizing team members.

Operating under the slogan "We Take Responsibility, We Make an Impact," the new branch plans to bring together students from different disciplines to develop practical projects and strengthen links with the technology sector.

//Petra// RZ