Jordanian Nursing Council Launches Cardiac Emergency Simulation Marathon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Nursing Council has launched a nationwide competition that will put nursing students' emergency response skills to the test through realistic cardiac arrest scenarios, aiming to improve their readiness to make life-saving decisions under pressure.

Announced Thursday under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, President of the Jordanian Nursing Council and Patron of Nursing and Midwifery in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, the Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) Simulation Marathon is being organized in partnership with international medical simulation company Gaumard Scientific.

The initiative combines clinical simulation, scientific competition and interactive challenges to strengthen students' ability to manage cardiac emergencies in line with international resuscitation standards.

Council Secretary-General Hani Al Nawafleh said the program reflects the council's commitment to developing young nursing professionals through innovative training methods that turn classroom knowledge into practical clinical skills.

He emphasized that effective emergency care depends not only on medical expertise but also on the ability to make rapid decisions, communicate clearly and work efficiently as part of a healthcare team.

Clinical simulation provides a controlled environment where students can practice managing critical cases, assess their performance and learn from mistakes without putting patients at risk, he added.

The competition will begin with Jordanian universities nominating five-member teams from their nursing faculties. Participants will attend an orientation session and virtual training workshops before taking a qualifying theoretical examination.

The top 16 teams will advance to practical rounds featuring simulated cardiac emergencies. The competition will follow a knockout format, with eight teams progressing to the quarterfinals, four to the semifinals and two to the final.

Teams will be evaluated on response times, clinical assessment, decision-making, coordination and adherence to international resuscitation guidelines.

A panel of specialists in cardiac resuscitation and clinical simulation will oversee the competition using standardized assessment criteria.

Al Nawafleh said the marathon is designed to go beyond awarding a winning team by strengthening clinical competence, critical thinking and confidence among future nurses.

The partnership with Gaumard Scientific will also provide training equipment to participating academic institutions. The winning faculty will receive an ACLS simulator, while the runner-up will receive a Basic Life Support (BLS) simulator.

Jordanian Nursing Council simulation specialist Tahani Khalil said the competition, organized by the council's Clinical Training and Simulation Center, will allow students to demonstrate their practical skills in realistic emergency scenarios while receiving structured assessments of their performance.

She said integrating advanced simulation with challenge-based learning would help prepare nursing graduates to deliver safer, higher-quality patient care.

The marathon will be held under the slogan "One Beat... Saves a Life." //Petra// RZ