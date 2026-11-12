Palestinian Fatwa Council Head Urges Aid For Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- His Eminence Sheikh Mohammad Ahmed Hussein the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, called Thursday for urgent Arab and international action to relieve Palestinians in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid.

He made the appeal as torrential rains and floods swept through displacement camps and flooded tens of thousands of tents. Hussein also chairs the Supreme Palestinian Fatwa Council.

In a statement, he pointed to the worsening humanitarian tragedy of displaced people amid the widespread destruction Israel's war of genocide left in homes and infrastructure.

He cited the continued siege, the closure of crossings and the obstruction of aid and essential supplies entering Gaza.

The mufti condemned continued violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories. He also condemned settler attacks in West Bank governorates, which he said take place under the protection of occupation authorities.

He held those authorities fully responsible for the attacks and their consequences.

He urged stronger steadfastness among citizens facing attacks that target their lives, holy sites, property, livestock and crops.

//Petra// NQ