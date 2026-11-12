A Race Against Blindness Unveils Classic 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser Fundraiser To Advance Vision Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic FJ62 Land Cruiser returns with modern upgrades in a $125,000 prize package supporting research for inherited retinal diseases

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness is bringing a new kind of adventure to its fundraising lineup with a beautifully restored 1989 Toyota FJ62 Land Cruiser, to raise critical funds for vision research.

For the first time, the nonprofit is featuring a classic restomod, a vintage vehicle thoughtfully restored and upgraded with modern components. The fundraiser gives supporters a chance to win the custom Land Cruiser and $25,000 cash, a combined prize package valued at approximately $125,000. The winner may alternatively choose a $100,000 cash-only option.

For fundraiser details, eligibility requirements, and official rules, visit the website.

"We're incredibly grateful for the community that continues to support our mission," said Dr. Stephen Johnston, founder of A Race Against Blindness. "Adventure never goes out of style. This Land Cruiser has the character and history of a classic, with thoughtful upgrades that make it ready for a whole new generation of adventures."

The custom build features a 5.3L LS V8 engine, 4L60E automatic transmission, and Old Man Emu suspension upgrades. Its distinctive tan exterior, black wheels, all-terrain tires, roof rack, refreshed interior, and modernized technology brings together classic Land Cruiser heritage and contemporary craftsmanship.

"There's something special about a vehicle that has been around for nearly four decades and still has so many adventures ahead of it," Johnston said. "That's what we're fighting for with our son and so many other families the opportunity to keep making memories, exploring new places, and seeing the world around us. Every donation helps move that research forward."

The 1989 Toyota FJ62 Land Cruiser fundraiser runs through November 21, 2026.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 18,000 independent Trustpilot reviews with an“excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

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To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit