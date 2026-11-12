Sunnyfeel Black Friday Gift Guide: Outdoor Comfort For Every Adventure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Campsite Mornings To Quiet Evenings On The Porch, Discover Thoughtful Gifts For Those Who Enjoy Time Outside.

New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best outdoor gifts often become part of familiar routines-a favorite chair beside the camper, a comfortable spot on the porch, or a little seat for the youngest member of the family.

This holiday season, SunnyFeel's selection offers practical gift ideas for different ways of spending time outdoors, from heated seating for cooler days to padded rockers for unhurried afternoons.

For Those Who Stay Outside A Little Longer

For someone who enjoys crisp campsite mornings or cool evenings in the backyard, the SunnyFeel Heated Director's Chair With Side Table brings welcome warmth to outdoor downtime.









Its upgraded heating system warms the seat and back, with three adjustable settings of 120°F, 130°F, and up to 142°F.* Cushioned 600D Oxford fabric provides a comfortable place to settle in, while a powder-coated steel frame supports up to 500 lbs.

A folding side table with cup and phone holders keeps refreshments and devices close. Storage pockets hold small essentials, and the chair folds into its included carry bag when the day is done.

For The One Who Loves To Slow Down

A quiet afternoon, a good book, and a gentle rocking motion can be enough to make time outside feel restorative. The SunnyFeel Padded Rocking Camping Chair suits those who appreciate a slower pace, whether on the patio or beside the campsite.









A fully cushioned seat, high back, padded armrests, and breathable 3D mesh offer comfortable support. Dual side pockets keep a phone or book within reach, while the steel frame supports up to 300 lbs.

Designed for smooth rocking on flat surfaces, the chair folds into a slim profile and packs into its included carry bag for weekends away or gatherings close to home.

For Families Who Make Time Together

For families who enjoy camping trips, lakeside afternoons, or weekends beside the RV, a gift can make room for more shared moments.

SunnyFeel's double camping chairs offer a place to sit together, while children's seating gives younger adventurers a spot of their own. Consider how the family usually spends time outdoors, then choose according to the chair's dimensions, recommended age where applicable, and weight capacity.









For Those Already Dreaming Of Summer

Not every holiday gift needs to be used in winter. For someone already looking forward to warmer days, a beach chair can be a thoughtful nod to next summer's plans.

SunnyFeel's clearance selection includes beach chairs for seaside escapes and relaxed afternoons by the water. Carrying options, reclining positions, and storage features vary by model, making it worth choosing around the recipient's favorite way to spend a beach day.

A Little More Value This Black Friday

From November 20–30, 2026, SunnyFeel's Black Friday event includes tiered savings: $20 off qualifying purchases of $100 or more, $40 off qualifying purchases of $200 or more, and $60 off qualifying purchases of $300 or more.

Selected bundle offers are also available, and eligible clearance styles qualify for additional spend-and-save savings. Explore qualifying products and full offer details at sunnyfeeloutdoor.com.

About SunnyFeel

SunnyFeel creates outdoor chairs, wagons, tables, and lounging essentials for camping, beach days, backyard gatherings, and beyond. Built around three promises-Easier. Stronger. Smarter.-the brand focuses on convenient setup, dependable support, and practical details that make everyday outdoor life more comfortable.

Anywhere, SunnyFeel.

Explore The Holiday Gift Selection At sunnyfeeloutdoor.com.

*Actual heating temperatures may vary depending on environmental and power supply conditions.

CONTACT: Sunny Parker,...