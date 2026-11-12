INDIGO Biosciences Launches Calcitonin Reporter Assay To Support Drug Discovery And Peptide Therapeutic Development

Calcitonin receptor, Activation assay plot

New cell-based reporter assay for evaluating calcitonin receptor activity, compound potency, and advancing studies in bone and metabolic disease research.

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based assay solutions for drug discovery research, today announced the launch of its new Human Calcitonin Receptor (CTR) Reporter Assay. The assay expands INDIGO's growing portfolio of functional assays for G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and complements its existing AMY1R and AMY3R Reporter assays, providing researchers with a convenient platform for evaluating receptor activation, characterizing compound potency and efficacy, and supporting the development of targeted therapeutics.The calcitonin receptor is a class B GPCR involved in calcium regulation, bone metabolism, and peptide hormone signaling. Activated primarily by the hormone calcitonin, CTR plays an important role in regulating osteoclast activity and bone resorption. Its involvement in skeletal physiology and its relationship with the amylin receptor family make it a relevant target for pharmaceutical research focused on osteoporosis, metabolic disorders, and peptide-based therapeutics.Interest in CTR has expanded as drug developers investigate the therapeutic potential of amylin-related compounds and dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (DACRAs) for obesity and metabolic disease. CTR serves as the molecular foundation for three amylin receptors-AMY1, AMY2, and AMY3-which form when CTR associates with different receptor activity-modifying proteins (RAMPs). These receptor complexes exhibit overlapping but distinct pharmacological properties, creating both opportunities and challenges for researchers developing selective or multi-receptor therapeutics.INDIGO's new Human Calcitonin Receptor Reporter Assay addresses a critical need for reliable functional testing by enabling researchers to measure receptor activation and generate concentration-response data. The assay supports agonist screening, EC50 determination, and comparative pharmacological characterization, providing valuable insights into compound potency and efficacy. These capabilities are particularly important when evaluating calcitonin analogs, amylin-related peptides, and other therapeutic candidates with potentially overlapping receptor activity."The growing interest in peptide therapeutics for metabolic disease has increased the importance of understanding calcitonin receptor pharmacology and its relationship with the amylin receptor family," said Dr. Andrew Woodman, Laboratory Director at INDIGO Biosciences. "Our new Human Calcitonin Receptor Reporter Assay gives researchers a functional tool to characterize receptor activation, evaluate compound potency, and generate the data needed to make more informed decisions during early-stage drug discovery."By expanding access to functional CTR testing, INDIGO Biosciences continues to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking efficient, reproducible solutions for receptor-targeted drug discovery. The new assay complements research efforts investigating bone metabolism, peptide hormone pharmacology, and emerging therapeutic strategies for obesity and metabolic disorders.To learn more about the assay and its applications in drug discovery, visit INDIGO Biosciences' website or contact the company to discuss your research needs.

Michael Gardner

INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.

+1 814-234-1919

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INDIGO Biosciences Launches Calcitonin Reporter Assay to Support Drug Discovery and Peptide Therapeutic Development News Provided By INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. November 12, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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