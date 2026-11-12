UP CM Adityanath Nervous Over Growing Popularity Of PDA, Akhilesh Yadav: SP Leader Awadhesh Prasad

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 12 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making statements out of political nervousness over the growing popularity of the 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) bloc and party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav exchanged heated words, which began after the latter claimed that "people of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh are infiltrators".

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's statement, CM Adityanath, without taking any names, said in an address that if it weren't for a daughter from Uttarakhand, you would be grazing buffaloes somewhere in Saifai.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that people are welcoming infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh but cannot accept people from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Reacting to CM Adityanath's remarks, Prasad said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was concerned about the Samajwadi Party's growing support and asserted that the public had made up its mind to bring the party back to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to IANS, the SP leader said, "They (BJP) are very nervous about PDA, aren't they? Our (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is nervous about the growing popularity of PDA and Akhilesh Yadav. And that is why he is giving statements out of nervousness. This statement of his is made out of nervousness."

Prasad claimed that voters in the state viewed the Samajwadi Party, the PDA bloc and the INDIA alliance under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership as the only political force capable of defeating the BJP.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have firmly resolved that if any party has the strength to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is solely the Samajwadi Party, PDA, the INDIA Alliance, and its leader Akhilesh Yadav. They have resolved this; it has been decided," he said.

On political meetings and possible alliances ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prasad added that voters were aware of the political calculations behind them.

"Whatever meetings they (BJP) hold, the public knows very well who they are meeting for and who they are meeting to help win; the public knows. Now, the public is no longer under any illusion," the SP leader added.

Prasad also accused the BJP of using religion as a political facade, asserting that the Samajwadi Party and its chief were equally devoted to Lord Ram.

"We (Samajwadi Party) are devoted to Lord Ram; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is also dedicated to Lord Ram. BJP is only a facade," he said.

Launching an attack on the Uttar Pradesh government's record, the SP MP alleged that corruption had spread across the state and accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil its promises on employment and farmers' welfare.

"They (BJP) promised two crore jobs; there have been none. The farmers received nothing. Journalists are getting attacked. They (BJP) are trying to hide all these matters," he said.

Predicting a decisive defeat for the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prasad said the Samajwadi Party would form the next government in the state under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership.

"It will show in 2027 that the public has outgrown the BJP. If they even receive 50 seats, it will be a big surprise. Akhilesh Yadav will win with a majority and form the government in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Raising concerns over development in Ayodhya, Prasad alleged that roads in the city remained in poor condition and that several temples were dilapidated, despite the attention the temple town had received.

He also commented on the reported attack on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government should have been better prepared to prevent such incidents.

Prasad said the attack was not the first of its kind and recalled that Akhilesh Yadav had earlier assured the Union government of the Samajwadi Party's support in efforts to combat terrorism.

"Akhilesh Yadav had said at the time that we are with the Union government in its every step. Terrorism should be erased from its very roots. But I feel that the Union government has failed in its duty," he added.