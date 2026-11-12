Netanyahu's Security Cabinet Reportedly Orders Military To Prepare For Possible Iran Attack

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Israel's security cabinet, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has reportedly instructed the military to intensify preparations for a potential attack on Iran, raising concerns about a possible escalation of regional hostilities during the country's political transition.

According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan News, the directives could involve military activities carrying the risk of triggering a broader confrontation with Tehran.

The report comes amid political uncertainty in Israel following the October 27 parliamentary elections, with Netanyahu continuing to lead a caretaker administration while negotiations over the formation of a new government proceed.

According to Kan, the security cabinet last convened on October 5, several weeks before the elections, and has not held another meeting since.

The reported military preparations have drawn criticism from Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government.

Eisenkot issued a formal letter calling on Netanyahu to avoid unnecessary military operations until a new administration is established.

He argued that Netanyahu's transitional government lacked sufficient parliamentary backing to undertake potentially far-reaching military decisions, noting that only 46 members of the Knesset continued to support his leadership.

In his letter, Eisenkot urged Netanyahu to“exercise restraint and caution regarding dangerous moves that can wait until a new government enjoying the confidence of the Knesset is sworn in.”

The opposition politician warned that initiating military operations without an immediate security necessity could undermine public confidence in Israel's democratic institutions.

He cautioned that deploying security forces“in the absence of a direct and immediate threat that cannot be delayed could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and for citizens' trust in the institutions of government.”

Netanyahu rejects accusations of politicising security decisions

Netanyahu's office dismissed Eisenkot's criticism, describing the letter as an attempt to introduce political considerations into matters of national security.

According to the prime minister's office, decisions taken by the caretaker government are based exclusively on security requirements and are made in coordination with Israel's security services.

The reported preparations come amid continuing tensions between Israel and Iran following previous military exchanges and concerns among Israeli officials regarding Tehran's nuclear programme and missile capabilities.

Israeli authorities have previously emphasised the importance of maintaining military readiness for various scenarios involving Iran, including potential strikes and responses to Iranian actions.

Under Israeli law, a caretaker government retains the authority to approve major military operations through the security cabinet, even while a new government is being formed.