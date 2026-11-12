Car Production Falls Nearly 20% As Truck Manufacturing Surges

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Passenger car production in Azerbaijan declined by nearly 20% during the first nine months of 2026, while the manufacturing of trucks and public transport vehicles recorded substantial growth, according to the State Statistical Committee.

Between January and September, Azerbaijan produced 2,046 passenger cars, compared with 2,546 units during the corresponding period of 2025. This represents a decrease of 500 vehicles, or 19.6%, year on year.

Despite the contraction in passenger car manufacturing, other segments of the country's automotive industry demonstrated considerably stronger performance.

Truck production more than doubled during the reporting period, increasing from 273 units in January–September 2025 to 662 units this year.

The additional 389 trucks represent an annual increase of 142.5%, making commercial vehicle manufacturing one of the fastest-growing segments in terms of units produced.

Production of public passenger transport vehicles also expanded significantly.

According to the committee, 244 public transport vehicles were manufactured during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 159 units a year earlier. The increase of 85 vehicles corresponds to annual growth of 53.5%.

Overall, the production volume of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 76.8% compared with the same period of 2025.

The contrasting figures highlight a divergence within Azerbaijan's automotive manufacturing industry, with passenger car output declining while commercial and public transport vehicle production expanded.

Although passenger car production remained the largest of the three reported categories by unit count, trucks and public transport vehicles accounted for an increasing share of the combined output.

Across these categories, a total of 2,952 vehicles were manufactured in January–September 2026, compared with 2,978 during the same period last year, representing a slight decline of approximately 0.9%.

The overall sectoral growth figure of 76.8% refers to production volume rather than the number of vehicles manufactured. Consequently, it should not be interpreted as an equivalent increase in total vehicle units.