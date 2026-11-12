AWR Automotive And Chery UAE Celebrate Emirati Talent With Five Vehicle Awards At HCT's Historic Graduation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) At the Ceremony Attended by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Five distinguished graduates receive Chery vehicles as the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) celebrates its record-breaking Class of 2026 in Abu Dhabi, comprising more than 6,700 graduates.
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The awards reflect AWR Automotive and Chery UAE's continued commitment to Emirati talent and stronger pathways from education to employment.
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