AWR Automotive And Chery UAE Celebrate Emirati Talent With Five Vehicle Awards At HCT's Historic Graduation

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The awards reflect AWR Automotive and Chery UAE's continued commitment to Emirati talent and stronger pathways from education to employment.

Five distinguished graduates receive Chery vehicles as the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) celebrates its record-breaking Class of 2026 in Abu Dhabi, comprising more than 6,700 graduates.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: During the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, attended by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, AWR Automotive – part of AW Rostamani Group – and Chery UAE awarded Chery vehicles to five top-performing graduates of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), applauding their academic accomplishments as they prepare to enter professional life.

Held under the theme“Strong Roots. Lasting Impact.” the ceremony was also attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of HCT, and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; H.E. Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of HCT, alongside senior officials and partner representatives.

HCT Class of 2026 Graduation at Etihad Arena:

The event honoured more than 6,700 graduates from HCT campuses across the UAE, making the Class of 2026 the largest graduating class in HCT's history, with graduate numbers up around 43% on the previous year.

A total of 18 vehicles were awarded to HCT's highest-achieving graduates. During the ceremony, representatives from Chery UAE presented Chery vehicles to five of these top graduates in recognition of their academic excellence and outstanding achievements.

The best performing graduates included 14 who completed their studies with a perfect GPA of 4.0, three with a 3.99 GPA and one graduate from among People of Determination with a 3.58 GPA.

Leadership Perspective on Emirati Talent and Education

H.E. Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of HCT, said:“We take pride in our longstanding partnership with AW Rostamani Group, which demonstrates the vital role of collaboration between educational institutions and the business community in developing national talent in preparation for the future. We commend the Group's initiative to honour HCT's outstanding graduates, recognising their dedication during their academic journey and encouraging them to continue learning throughout their professional lives. We look forward to further strengthening our strategic collaboration with the Group and our partners across the economy to expand training and apprenticeship opportunities for students, while creating employment pathways that reflect our graduates' abilities and aspirations. These efforts support HCT's vision to deliver applied education aligned with labour market needs and the priorities of the national economy.

Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, said:“Graduation is an exciting turning point, when years of hard work open the door to new possibilities. At Chery UAE, we are proud to mark that milestone for five exceptional graduates. Many of these graduates will go on to shape the UAE's industries, including the technology and engineering fields that are transforming mobility, and supporting them alongside AW Rostamani Group reflects Chery UAE's long-term commitment to the country. We hope these vehicles serve them well as they pursue their ambitions, and we wish every member of the Class of 2026 continued success.”

Extending the HCT and AW Rostamani Group Collaboration:

The graduation initiative builds on an established collaboration between HCT and AW Rostamani Group to develop Emirati talent and strengthen the connection between education and industry. Most recently, the two organisations announced an automotive technical training programme delivered through the AWR Automotive Academy, providing students with practical industry experience and pathways into the workforce. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing young Emiratis for professional success while supporting the evolving needs of the UAE's economy.

About Chery:

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery stands as the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, the brand now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years. Chery also became the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and ranked 14th on the global list, according to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50.

In 2023, Chery UAE made its debut in the Emirati market through its official sole distributor, AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading business conglomerate with over 70 years of excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery's global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR's legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise.