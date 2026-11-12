Arada Capital And Alya Sign Residential Co-Investment Partnership Mou Targeting Initial Aed6bn Development Pipeline

Combines Arada Capital's access to Arada Group's development pipeline with Alya's deep value creation expertise, institutional governance and capital discipline Initially exploring development opportunities in Downtown Dubai and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with broader pipeline to follow

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026 – Arada Capital and Alya, a new institutional platform for premium residential development across the GCC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a development and co-investment strategic partnership to develop premium residential and mixed-use projects in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The proposed collaboration will initially focus on two residential developments with an anticipated combined gross development value (GDV) of approximately AED6 billion, forming part of a broader pipeline of opportunities to be evaluated by both parties. The opportunities being explored include projects in Downtown Dubai and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, subject to due diligence, commercial agreement and the necessary approvals. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn The collaboration will bring together Arada Capital's access to Arada Group's established development pipeline and its expertise in delivering large-scale communities, with Alya's development and value creation expertise, alongside an institutional approach to governance, capital discipline and delivery, backed by Brookfield and Lunate, a global investment firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with more than USD125 billion in AUM. Otto Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer of Alya, says:“Successful developments are built on strong partnerships, mutual trust, shared objectives and a commitment to creating long-term value. “Alya brings development expertise, institutional governance and capital discipline to premium residential development across the GCC. For us, quality runs through every stage, from initial thinking and design to execution, handover and customer experience. “This proposed partnership combines those strengths with Arada's established track record in creating communities. Our shared ambition is to create homes of enduring quality and value, for the people who live in them and those who invest in them.” Moustafa Fahour, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Arada Capital, comments:“This partnership represents an important milestone in Arada Capital's ambition as a fund manager. By combining Arada Group's established development capabilities and access to high-quality opportunities with Alya's institutional expertise and the strength of its backing from Brookfield and Lunate, we see significant potential to bring forward premium residential projects distinguished by their quality, thoughtful design and disciplined delivery. “The UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to present compelling long-term opportunities, and our focus is on bringing together the right partners, capital and expertise to deliver sustainable value for investors and communities alike.” With a shared belief that successful residential development begins with a clear understanding of place, its surrounding community and the people who will live there, the partnership will bring disciplined decision-making and institutional oversight to that approach. The MoU marks an initial step towards a longer-term collaboration. About Arada Capital: Arada Capital is the proposed funds management arm of Arada, currently fulfilling its conditions to the In Principle Approval (IPA) granted by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Upon the grant of its Financial Service Permission, it will provide professional investors with access to exceptional opportunities through disciplined investment, strong governance, and a long-term vision to build wealth. One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada Group (Arada) was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. The master developer has operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria.Arada's vertically integrated scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality and asset management. Arada has a project pipeline valued at $50 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes worldwide.

About Alya: Alya is a premium residential development platform for the GCC, backed by leading global investment firms, Brookfield and Lunate. Institutionally owned and governed, Alya combines the discipline of institutional real estate with a considered approach to design, delivery and placemaking. Each development responds to its site and city, and every project is held to the same standard. With the backing to take the long view, Alya builds for what lasts: homes that hold their value and a reputation earned by delivering what it promises.