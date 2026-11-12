Arada Secures Second Major Sydney Approval With Landmark Castle Hill Community Wattle Green
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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AED1.6bn project to deliver 445 residences across three buildings
Construction to begin in Q1 2027 with completion scheduled by end-2029
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