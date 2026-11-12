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Arada Secures Second Major Sydney Approval With Landmark Castle Hill Community Wattle Green


Date: 2026-11-12 05:18:55

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    AED1.6bn project to deliver 445 residences across three buildings Construction to begin in Q1 2027 with completion scheduled by end-2029
Sydney, Australia: November 2026 – UAE-based master developer Arada has received approval for its AED1.6 billion Wattle Green residential community in Castle Hill, marking the group's second major planning consent in Australia within weeks. The development will deliver 445 residences across three buildings on a site more than 14,000 square metres in Castle Hill's Showground Precinct, diagonally opposite Hills Showground Metro Station. The approval from the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure follows Arada's recent consent for London Place in Campsie and represents another significant milestone in the group's expansion across Sydney, reinforcing its long-term commitment to delivering high-quality residential communities in well-connected locations. Designed by leading Australian architecture practice Turner, with landscape architecture by Arcadia, Wattle Green will comprise 54 one-bedroom, 272 two-bedroom, 83 three-bedroom and 36 four-bedroom residences, including 25 affordable homes. The development will feature a 25-storey residential tower, the tallest approved building in the Showground Precinct, complemented by two lower-rise buildings designed to integrate with the surrounding neighbourhood. A defining feature of Wattle Green will be its generously proportioned residences, designed to provide greater space, comfort and flexibility than traditional apartment living, the homes will appeal to a broad range of buyers, including growing families, professionals and downsizers seeking the convenience of apartment living without compromising on space or lifestyle. Residents will enjoy a collection of lifestyle and wellness facilities designed to support relaxation, recreation and social connection. Facilities will include an outdoor swimming pool, landscaped podium gardens, rooftop entertaining areas, a dedicated gym and wellness spaces, coworking facilities, private dining rooms and communal lounges. Each of the three residential buildings will also feature its own rooftop amenity, creating opportunities for residents to relax, entertain and connect within their community. Wattle Green occupies a strategically positioned site within one of Sydney's most established residential regions. With Hills Showground Metro Station diagonally opposite, residents will benefit from direct metro connections to Norwest, Macquarie Park, North Sydney and the Sydney CBD, while Castle Towers shopping centre is just one Metro stop away. The development also benefits from proximity to the Hills District's established schools, retail, dining, recreational facilities and employment centres. Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said:“When we entered Australia, we knew we were committing for the long term, as genuine believers in the country's cities and the people who live in them. Castle Hill is our second major approval in Sydney in a matter of months, and we are pushing ahead with our pipeline of projects at a time when we know delivery in this market demands real conviction. “Castle Hill is one of Sydney's most established and desirable residential communities, and Wattle Green presents an exciting opportunity to bring our approach to community-focused development to a location that combines exceptional connectivity with an established lifestyle offering.” Registrations of interest for Wattle Green are expected to commence in November 2026, ahead of construction, which is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with completion anticipated towards the end of 2029. Arada entered Australia in 2024 and has since assembled a pipeline of more than 6,000 homes. Globally, Arada has a project pipeline valued at more than AED185 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes across the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria. About Arada: One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. The master developer has operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Syria. Arada's vertically integrated scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness, industry, hospitality, investment and asset management. Arada has a project pipeline valued at $185 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes worldwide. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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