England Great James Anderson Set To Join Surrey For 2027 Season

James Anderson Joins Surrey

England fast-bowling great James Anderson will join Surrey for the 2027 season of the County Championship, beginning a new chapter in his domestic career. Anderson expressed excitement about joining Surrey, saying he hopes to contribute with the ball, help the team win titles and guide young players aspiring to represent their country. He also described the Kia Oval as one of the world's best grounds, where he hopes to create more special memories.

“It's an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can't wait to start a new chapter in my career. Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be fighting for Championship titles and I'm excited to be a part of that. I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country,” he said, as per the Kia Oval website.

“I've always loved playing at the Kia Oval. For me it's one of the best grounds in the world. It's a place that I have some incredibly special memories at and I hope to create some more next season,” he added.

Career Legacy and Move to Surrey

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, enjoyed a 21-year international career during which he established himself as England's leading wicket-taker. He claimed 911 international wickets, including 704 in Test cricket, the most by an English bowler and any fast bowler in the history of the format.

Surrey's home ground Kia Oval holds a special place in Anderson's career. It was at the venue in 2018 that he surpassed Australian great Glenn McGrath's record for the most Test wickets by a fast bowler, dismissing Mohammed Shami to claim his 564th wicket. After playing his final international match against West Indies in 2024, Anderson was knighted in 2025 for his services to cricket. He continued his domestic career with Lancashire and was appointed captain for the 2026 season. Anderson enjoyed an impressive campaign, claiming 50 wickets at an average of just under 18.

Director of Cricket Welcomes Signing

Surrey Director of Men's Cricket Alec Stewart welcomed Anderson's signing, highlighting his bowling ability, impressive 2026 season and wealth of experience, which he believes will benefit the team's bowlers, particularly those aspiring to play international cricket.

“We're delighted to bring someone of the calibre of Sir James Anderson to Surrey. Jimmy brings quality with the ball. His 50 championship wickets last season prove that he is still one of the best bowlers in the country. Jimmy also brings a wealth of experience to the group that all our bowlers will learn from. Much of our squad have international aspirations, and they will learn a great deal from training, playing and being in the same dressing room with Jimmy,” he said.

“I'm looking forward to welcoming him to the group and watching him perform in front of our members and supporters at the Kia Oval,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)