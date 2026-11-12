7-Month-Old Baby, Family Survive Horrific Pune-Mumbai Expressway Crash, Woman Thanks Anand Mahindra

A Mahindra XUV300 has earned praise for its build quality and safety features after a family, including a seven-month-old baby, miraculously survived a horrific road accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway with only minor injuries. The woman involved in the crash has credited the vehicle's sturdy construction for protecting her family, describing the terrifying experience as a second chance at life.

In a post on X, Roshni Swadia tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and shared the horrifying details of the accident. According to her account, their Mahindra XUV300 was rammed from behind by another vehicle travelling at high speed. The collision sent their car spinning twice before it slammed into a roadside barrier.

"Sometimes, you don't realise the true value of a product until it protects your life. We recently met with a horrific accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway. Our Mahindra car was hit from behind at high speed, spun twice, and then crashed into the barrier," Swadia wrote.

Dear @anandmahindra,

Sometimes, you don't realise the true value of a product until it protects your life.

We recently met with a horrific accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway. Our Mahindra car was hit from behind at high speed, spun twice, and then crashed into the barrier.

- Roshni Swadia (@roshni_swadia) November 9, 2026

The photographs accompanying her post revealed the vehicle's left side was extensively crushed, while both its front and rear sections sustained severe damage.

Recounting the terrifying moments, Swadia said the presence of her infant made the ordeal even more frightening.

"The impact was terrifying, especially with my seven-month-old baby and family inside the car. For a moment, we feared the worst," she added.

Despite the extensive damage, Swadia believes the vehicle's robust construction and safety features played a crucial role in protecting her family from potentially fatal injuries. She said the experience had completely changed her perspective on automobile safety and reinforced how important a vehicle's structural strength can be during a major crash.

"Thankfully, we walked away with only minor injuries. Seeing the condition of the car afterwards made us realise just how serious the accident had been-and how important the vehicle's build quality, structural strength and safety features were in protecting my family," she wrote further.

Expressing her gratitude, Swadia thanked Anand Mahindra and the Mahindra team for building vehicles that, according to her, help safeguard families during life-threatening emergencies.

Her post has since gained traction on social media, with several users appreciating the vehicle's build quality and praising its safety credentials. Many also expressed relief that the family, particularly the seven-month-old baby, survived the crash.