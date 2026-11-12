Kolkata's 150 Year Old Bar Does Not Allow Women To Enter, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Many people love to enjoy a chill afternoon with a drink in their hand during the bustling hours in Kolkata. It is a leisure activity for many, but if you are in the city and want to explore old city cafes and bars, this one in particular won't allow you inside if you are a woman. Yes, you read that right. A now-viral video posted by two women influencers can be seen raising questions about why this 150-year-old bar does not allow women.

This Bar in Kolkata Does Not Allow Women

Yes, this video went viral on many social media platforms, sparking debate. A 150-year-old bar in Kolkata has stirred up a debate on gender equality after its long-standing policy of not allowing women inside came to light. The bar, known as Shaw's Bar or Chhota Bristol, is located near Esplanade in central Kolkata and was first opened in 1872. Times and attitudes change, but the bar is still a man's domain.

Take a look at the video here!

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Curiously, the bar was said to have been established as a place where Indians could socialise freely at a time when racial discrimination was common under British rule. But its continued ban on women has prompted questions about whether such traditions have a place in modern society.

Here's How Netizens Are Reacting!

This viral video has sparked fresh debate on social media. Some are defending the bar's policy, while some are calling the place 'backwards'. One user wrote,“Their property, their rules, what's so rude about it?”

One more comment read,“Its not about allowing, they just want a bar only for men. Like a women only bar, this is a men only bar. Chill tf down.”

Another comment read,“150 years of journey with lots of happiness & peace.”