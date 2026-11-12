Karnataka: Over 20 Aadhaar Cards Found In Garbage, Residents Allege Postal Negligence

A shocking incident has come to light in Gadag city of Karnataka, where more than 20 Aadhaar cards meant for delivery to residents were found discarded in a pile of garbage near a drain in Panchakshari Nagar. The discovery has triggered anger and concern among local residents, as Aadhaar cards contain sensitive personal information and serve as important identity documents for accessing various government services and benefits.

The cards reportedly belonged to residents of nearby Kashi Vishwanath Nagar, who had applied for updates to their Aadhaar details, including changes to their residential addresses. The incident has raised serious questions about the handling and delivery of these important documents, with residents suspecting negligence by postal department staff. However, the exact circumstances under which the cards ended up in the garbage remain unclear.

Over 20 Aadhaar Cards Found In Garbage In Gadag

The incident came to light in Panchakshari Nagar, where local residents reportedly spotted more than 20 Aadhaar cards lying in a pile of garbage near a drain. The cards were discovered while cleaning work was being carried out in the locality.

Preliminary checks reportedly indicated that the Aadhaar cards belonged to residents of nearby Kashi Vishwanath Nagar. Their discovery in such an inappropriate location has raised concerns about the safety and proper handling of important personal documents.

The incident has also sparked outrage among residents, who have questioned how documents meant to be delivered to individual households ended up discarded in a public place.

Residents Had Applied For Aadhaar Address Changes

According to the available information, the affected residents of Kashi Vishwanath Nagar had submitted applications to update their Aadhaar details, including changes to their residential addresses.

Under the prescribed delivery process, the updated Aadhaar cards were expected to be delivered to the applicants' registered addresses through the postal service. However, several residents had reportedly been waiting for months without receiving their documents.

The discovery of the cards near a drain has further added to their frustration and raised concerns about whether the documents were handled properly during the delivery process.

Residents Suspect Postal Department Negligence

Local residents have alleged that postal department staff responsible for delivering the Aadhaar cards may have discarded them in the garbage instead of delivering them to the intended recipients.

They suspect that negligence or irresponsibility during the delivery process may have resulted in the documents being abandoned in the area. Residents have also expressed concern that leaving Aadhaar cards unattended in a public place could expose the personal information printed on them to potential misuse.

The residents have stated that they intend to lodge a formal complaint with senior postal department officials and seek action against those responsible for the incident.

No Official Response From Postal Department Yet

Attempts to contact postal department officials regarding the incident reportedly did not receive a response. Consequently, there is no official clarification on how the Aadhaar cards ended up in the garbage.

It also remains unclear whether the cards were dispatched from the post office and subsequently discarded during transit or whether the lapse occurred at another stage of the delivery process.

The incident has raised questions about the handling of Aadhaar cards and the responsibility of postal authorities to ensure that important documents reach their intended recipients safely. Further clarification from the postal department is awaited.