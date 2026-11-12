Natasha Hurley-Walker
- Radio Astronomer, Curtin University
I am an Associate Professor at the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research. I received my PhD in Radio Astronomy from the University of Cambridge in 2010 and have led several large-area radio sky surveys with the Murchison Widefield Array, exploring a wide range of science topics including supernova remnants, galaxy clusters, radio galaxy life cycles, and transient astronomy. You can find out more about my outreach activities, awards, and media via my website.Experience
- –present Radio Astronomer, Curtin University
- 2010 University of Cambridge, PhD in Radio Astronomy
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