Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Intercepted Drone Over Riyadh Region

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government said Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a brief statement without providing further details.

Early Thursday, Saudi Civil Defence said debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi group fell in Sabuhah village in the kingdom's Mecca region.

The incidents come amid continued military escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting repeated interceptions of missiles and drones targeting different parts of the kingdom.

--NNN-ANADOLU