Siemens Reports Record Orders As Quarterly Profit Rises To €2.16 Billion

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Siemens reported a sharp increase in fourth quarter profit after orders reached a record level, supported by demand across its industrial technology and infrastructure businesses. The German industrial group said net profit for the quarter ended September 30 rose to €2.16 billion, compared with €1.62 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased 11% to €23.68 billion, while orders surged 58% to a record €34.77 billion. The results highlight the continued demand for industrial automation, digital infrastructure and technology solutions as companies invest in modernising operations and expanding capacity.

Industrial business delivers stronger performance

Siemens said profit in its industrial business reached a record high during the quarter. Its Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries businesses were among the key contributors to the revenue growth, reflecting demand for equipment and technology used in factories, buildings and energy systems.

The increase in orders was particularly significant because it indicates that customers continued to commit to new projects and equipment purchases. Order intake is an important measure for industrial companies, as it provides an indication of potential future revenue, although the timing of project delivery and conversion into sales can vary.

The strong order figure also suggests that Siemens continued to benefit from investment in industrial modernisation, automation and infrastructure. These markets are influenced by capital spending decisions, manufacturing activity and demand for more efficient production systems.

Dividend proposal and 2027 outlook

Siemens proposed increasing its full year dividend to €5.50 per share, compared with €5.35 a year earlier. The proposal reflects the company's reported earnings performance and its approach to returning capital to shareholders.

For fiscal 2027, Siemens expects comparable revenue growth of between 9% and 11%. It also forecast basic earnings per share, excluding purchase price allocation, in a range of €10.20 to €10.80.

The guidance will be important for investors assessing whether the company's growth can continue after a strong fourth quarter. The outlook also provides an indication of management's expectations for demand across its industrial businesses.

Investors assess order conversion

The record order intake is a positive indicator of business activity, but investors will also examine the quality and timing of those orders. Large industrial projects can involve long execution periods, and changes in customer investment plans can affect when revenue is recognised.

Siemens' performance places industrial technology and infrastructure spending in focus as companies continue to invest in automation and digital systems. The coming financial year will show whether the strong order pipeline can translate into sustained revenue and earnings growth.