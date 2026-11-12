Oil Prices Fall As Diplomatic Hopes And Rising Supply Weigh On Crude Markets

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Oil prices declined by more than US$1 per barrel on Thursday as easing geopolitical concerns and signs of higher supply placed pressure on crude markets. Brent crude futures fell 1.58% to US$91.29 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.43% to US$85.29 by 0426 GMT.

The decline reversed part of the gains recorded in the previous session. Investors were assessing the possibility of diplomatic progress involving Iran and the Russia Ukraine conflict, while also considering increased OPEC+ production and higher US crude inventories.

The latest movement highlights the influence of both geopolitical developments and supply fundamentals on global energy prices.

Diplomatic developments reduce supply concerns

Market sentiment improved after renewed diplomatic activity raised hopes of progress towards reducing tensions in the Middle East and eastern Europe. Negotiations involving Russia and Ukraine included agreement on a prisoner exchange, although major disagreements, particularly over territorial issues, remained unresolved.

Investors were also watching developments involving Iran ahead of an expected meeting between US and Chinese leaders. A reduction in geopolitical tensions could ease concerns about potential disruptions to oil production and shipping routes.

However, risks remain. Iran's security chief warned of consequences if the United States launched additional strikes, while disagreements over nuclear issues continued to complicate negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important because a substantial share of global oil shipments passes through the waterway.

OPEC+ production adds to supply pressure

Supply conditions are another factor influencing prices. OPEC+ output increased in October, led by higher production from Saudi Arabia, despite continued shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher production can place pressure on crude prices when market participants believe supply may outpace demand. The balance between output, consumption and inventory levels remains a central consideration for oil traders and energy companies.

US crude inventories also increased by approximately 9 million barrels, according to American Petroleum Institute data. Investors were awaiting the official Energy Information Administration figures expected later on Thursday.

Energy markets assess the demand outlook

Oil prices are influenced by expectations for economic activity, industrial production and transport demand. If economic growth slows, consumption expectations can weaken, while supply increases can add further pressure to prices.

For importing economies, lower crude prices can reduce energy import costs and potentially ease inflationary pressure. However, the benefits depend on currency movements, domestic fuel pricing and the extent to which international price changes are passed through to consumers.

The latest decline shows that geopolitical risk premiums can change quickly as diplomatic developments evolve. Investors will continue to monitor negotiations, OPEC+ output and US inventory data to assess the direction of the global oil market.