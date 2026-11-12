Moldova Seeks To Expand Energy Cooperation With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Moldova is interested in expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly amid ongoing efforts to diversify energy supplies, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

"We are interested in cooperation in the area of energy. Energy continues to be a big problem for all of us, especially for Moldova, even though Moldova has implemented significant reforms in the last few years," she said.

Sandu expressed hope that the discussions with Azerbaijan would help identify opportunities for cooperation and practical solutions to energy-related challenges.

She also reiterated Moldova's support for peace, welcoming diplomatic discussions and initiatives aimed at resolving conflicts.

"We want to have peace in all our countries. And, of course, I welcome any discussions and any efforts that lead to peace," she said.