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PRU AGM Webcast


Date: 2026-11-12 05:02:47

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, Western Australia, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WEBCAST DETAILS

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) advises it will webcast the proceedings of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The webcast is an opportunity to view the AGM online and for shareholders to submit online written questions during the meeting.

The webcast does not replace the physical AGM, whereby shareholders have the ability to vote. Shareholders will not be able to vote via the webcast facility. Shareholders wishing to vote at the AGM must follow the instructions for proxy voting contained within the Notice of Meeting.

DETAILS

Date/Time: Monday, 30 November 2026, 4:00pm AWST

Venue: Perseus Mining offices – Level 2, 37 Roberts Road, Subiaco, Western Australia

Registration Link: @fa978af0-9d59-46d1-82f1-eada6856000d

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at


This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,326,111,555 Performance rights: 7,286,920
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
 DIRECTORS:
Non-Executive Chairman
Rick Menell
Managing Director & CEO
Craig Jones
Non-Executive Directors
Amber Banfield
Elissa Cornelius
Dan Lougher
John McGloin
Tommy McKeith
Jim Rutherford		 CONTACTS:
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
...

MENAFN12112026004107003653ID1111951566


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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