PRU AGM Webcast
| ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,326,111,555 Performance rights: 7,286,920
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
| DIRECTORS:
Non-Executive Chairman
Rick Menell
Managing Director & CEO
Craig Jones
Non-Executive Directors
Amber Banfield
Elissa Cornelius
Dan Lougher
John McGloin
Tommy McKeith
Jim Rutherford
| CONTACTS: A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
...
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
...
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