PRU AGM Webcast

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) advises it will webcast the proceedings of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM).



The webcast is an opportunity to view the AGM online and for shareholders to submit online written questions during the meeting.



The webcast does not replace the physical AGM, whereby shareholders have the ability to vote. Shareholders will not be able to vote via the webcast facility. Shareholders wishing to vote at the AGM must follow the instructions for proxy voting contained within the Notice of Meeting.



DETAILS

Date/Time: Monday, 30 November 2026, 4:00pm AWST

Venue: Perseus Mining offices – Level 2, 37 Roberts Road, Subiaco, Western Australia

Registration Link: @fa978af0-9d59-46d1-82f1-eada6856000d