Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
| XUNLEI LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
|Sep 30,
|Dec 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|US$
|US$
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|101,659
|144,559
|Short-term investments
|163,448
|138,895
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,519
|26,136
|Inventories
|505
|384
|Due from related parties
|34,086
|11,152
|Prepayments and other current assets
|15,685
|11,397
|Assets of discontinued operations
|-
|71,354
|Total current assets
|341,902
|403,877
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash
|841
|806
|Long-term investments
|454,604
|1,070,596
|Deferred tax assets
|24,902
|10,083
|Property and equipment, net
|50,408
|50,662
|Intangible assets, net
|31,819
|32,717
|Goodwill
|40,872
|39,164
|Due from a related party, non-current portion
|19
|19,826
|Long-term prepayments and other assets
|2,198
|2,315
|Operating lease assets
|2,574
|1,877
|Total assets
|950,139
|1,631,923
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|18,753
|18,837
|Lease liabilities
|460
|487
|Due to related parties, current
|436
|8
|Contract liabilities, current portion
|42,688
|42,817
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|75,806
|75,367
|Income tax payable
|4,825
|3,975
|Short-term bank borrowings and current portion of long-term bank borrowings
|33,939
|30,095
|Liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|36,872
|Total current liabilities
|176,907
|208,458
|Non-current liabilities:
|Contract liabilities, non-current portion
|1,169
|1,624
|Lease liabilities, non-current portion
|1,819
|1,243
|Deferred tax liabilities
|5,798
|6,138
|Due to related parties, non-current portion
|134
|-
|Bank borrowings, non-current portion
|25,983
|38,413
|Other long-term payables
|816
|3,530
|Total liabilities
|212,626
|259,406
|Equity
|Common shares (US$0.00025 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 375,001,940 shares issued and 314,277,001 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2025; 375,001,940 issued and 306,768,876 shares outstanding as at September 30, 2026)
|77
|78
|Additional paid-in-capital
|463,481
|480,133
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,415
|)
|(17,413
|)
|Statutory reserves
|9,692
|9,687
|Treasury shares (60,724,939 shares and 68,233,064 shares as at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively)
|17
|15
|Retained earnings
|272,148
|900,991
|Total Xunlei Limited's shareholders' equity
|739,000
|1,373,491
|Non-controlling interests
|(1,487
|)
|(974
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|950,139
|1,631,923
| XUNLEI LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income
(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
|June 30,
|Sep 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Revenues, net of rebates and discounts
|101,304
|102,717
|89,719
|Business taxes and surcharges
|(480
|)
|(608
|)
|(388
|)
|Net revenues
|100,824
|102,109
|89,331
|Cost of revenues
|(44,365
|)
|(44,796
|)
|(33,739
|)
|Gross profit
|56,459
|57,313
|55,592
|Operating expenses
|Research and development expenses
|(25,636
|)
|(21,397
|)
|(18,316
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(33,311
|)
|(27,927
|)
|(24,537
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(12,446
|)
|(12,700
|)
|(9,392
|)
|Credit loss write-back/(expenses), net
|146
|(60
|)
|(33
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(71,247
|)
|(62,084
|)
|(52,278
|)
|Operating (loss)/income
|(14,788
|)
|(4,771
|)
|3,314
|Interest income
|884
|907
|639
|Interest expense
|(395
|)
|(413
|)
|(574
|)
|Other (losses)/income, net
|(219,199
|)
|(213,759
|)
|547,451
|(Loss)/income before income taxes from continuing operations
|(233,498
|)
|(218,036
|)
|550,830
|Income tax expenses
|(2,274
|)
|(477
|)
|(468
|)
|Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
|(235,772
|)
|(218,513
|)
|550,362
|Discontinued operations
|Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
|-
|-
|(311
|)
|Income tax expenses
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(312
|)
|Net (loss)/income
|(235,772
|)
|(218,513
|)
|550,050
|Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|4
|(89
|)
|(202
|)
|Net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders
|(235,776
|)
|(218,424
|)
|550,252
|(Loss)/earnings per share for common shares, basic
|Continuing operations
|(0.7480
|)
|(0.6861
|)
|1.7579
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(0.0010
|)
|Total (loss)/earnings per share for common shares, basic
|(0.7480
|)
|(0.6861
|)
|1.7569
|(Loss)/earnings per share for common shares, diluted
|Continuing operations
|(0.7480
|)
|(0.6861
|)
|1.7214
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(0.0009
|)
|Total (loss)/earnings per share for common shares, diluted
|(0.7480
|)
|(0.6861
|)
|1.7205
|(Loss)/earnings per ADS, basic
|Continuing operations
|(3.7400
|)
|(3.4305
|)
|8.7895
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(0.0050
|)
|Total (loss)/earnings per ADS, basic
|(3.7400
|)
|(3.4305
|)
|8.7845
|(Loss)/earnings per ADS, diluted
|Continuing operations
|(3.7400
|)
|(3.4305
|)
|8.6070
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(0.0045
|)
|Total (loss)/earnings per ADS, diluted
|(3.7400
|)
|(3.4305
|)
|8.6025
|Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:
|Basic
|315,208,746
|318,378,628
|313,202,000
|Diluted
|315,208,746
|318,378,628
|319,827,505
|Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:
|Basic
|63,041,749
|63,675,726
|62,640,400
|Diluted
|63,041,749
|63,675,726
|63,965,501
| XUNLEI LIMITED
| Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Excluding discontinued operations) 4
| (Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
|Three months ended
|Sep 30,
|June 30,
|Sep 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|GAAP operating (loss)/income
|(14,788
|)
|(4,771
|)
|3,314
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,411
|1,169
|1,037
|Non-GAAP operating (loss)/income
|(13,377
|)
|(3,602
|)
|4,351
|GAAP net (loss)/income from continuing operations
|(235,772
|)
|(218,513
|)
|550,362
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,411
|1,169
|1,037
|Fair value changes of long-term investments
|217,924
|215,234
|(545,835
|)
|Non-GAAP net (loss)/income from continuing operations
|(16,437
|)
|(2,110
|)
|5,564
|GAAP (loss)/earnings per share for common shares attributable to continuing operations:
|Basic
|(0.7480
|)
|(0.6861
|)
|1.7579
|Diluted
|(0.7480
|)
|(0.6861
|)
|1.7214
|GAAP (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to continuing operations:
|Basic
|(3.7400
|)
|(3.4305
|)
|8.7895
|Diluted
|(3.7400
|)
|(3.4305
|)
|8.6070
|Non-GAAP (loss)/earnings per share for common shares attributable to continuing operations:
|Basic
|(0.0522
|)
|(0.0063
|)
|0.0184
|Diluted
|(0.0522
|)
|(0.0063
|)
|0.0180
|Non-GAAP (loss)/earnings per ADS for common shares attributable to continuing operations:
|Basic
|(0.2610
|)
|(0.0315
|)
|0.0920
|Diluted
|(0.2610
|)
|(0.0315
|)
|0.0900
|Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:
|Basic
|315,208,746
|318,378,628
|313,202,000
|Diluted
|315,208,746
|318,378,628
|319,827,505
|Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:
|Basic
|63,041,749
|63,675,726
|62,640,400
|Diluted
|63,041,749
|63,675,726
|63,965,501
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Xunlei Limited
Email:...
Tel: +86 755 6111 1571
Website:
_________________________
1 In March 2026, the Company completed the disposal of its 50% stake in Shenzhen Onething Technologies Co., Ltd., or Shenzhen Onething, the operating entity of cloud computing business. The disposal qualified as discontinued operations. According to applicable accounting standards, assets and liabilities related to Shenzhen Onething were reclassified as current assets/liabilities of discontinued operations as of December 31, 2025, while results of operations related to Shenzhen Onething, including comparatives, are reported as loss from discontinued operations. Figures presented in this release are related to continuing operations only, excluding results from Shenzhen Onething as discontinued operations, unless indicated otherwise.
2 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, please see the section of“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” contained in this press release.
3 Non-GAAP (loss)/earnings per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, please see the section of“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” contained in this press release.
4 Non-GAAP reconciliation excludes the operations classified as discontinued operations. The comparative figures have been recalculated to exclude discontinued operations.
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