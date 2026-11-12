Wasabicard Launches Local Issuing Solution To Power Card Programs Across 100+ Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One API integration connects local card issuing, stablecoin settlement and branded card experiences.









SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a provider of stablecoin-powered payments infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Local Issuing Solution. The solution helps businesses quickly build card programs across more than 100 markets designed to meet regional compliance standards, offer competitive rates, and support settlement in stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, and Open USD (OUSD).

Why WasabiCard Built Local Issuing

“Global expansion has often meant issuing cards in one market and hoping the same model works everywhere else. That can create friction around compliance, card acceptance, and costs,” said Ray Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of WasabiCard.“Our Local Issuing Solution gives businesses the flexibility to issue natively in regional markets, settle in stablecoins, and deliver familiar branded experiences to end-users.”

WasabiCard collaborates with financial institutions worldwide to give businesses access to local bank identification numbers (BINs). Because cards are issued in the market where transactions occur, businesses can reduce cross-border and foreign exchange fees and help improve merchant approval rates.

How a Card Program Is Set Up

Through the API, businesses can configure card programs, oversee the card lifecycle, and establish tailored program controls. Once the required documents are submitted and know-your-business (KYB), compliance, and partner reviews are completed, accounts can be activated in as little as 24 hours.

Businesses can select commercial or consumer BINs based on their operational needs. Cardholders can easily add virtual or physical cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay. White-label options like these let businesses integrate card issuing into their own products and payment workflows, boost brand visibility and competitiveness, and meet local market needs for each program.

Connecting Stablecoins to Everyday Commerce

The Local Issuing Solution combines stablecoin settlement with the simplicity of paying by card. It supports program-level settlement in USDT, USDC, and OUSD, alongside Visa and Mastercard commercial and consumer card program options. Businesses can fund programs from their stablecoin balances, while cardholders spend in local currency wherever cards are accepted.

Compliance Controls Before Funds Become Spendable

Stablecoin funding also brings compliance checks, and at WasabiCard these begin before a deposit becomes available to spend. WasabiCard cross-checks on-chain data to understand where funds originated and whether they are linked to known risks, such as scams or stolen assets. Deposits with direct exposure to high-risk sources are declined. Where an indirect link warrants closer review, the deposit is held while WasabiCard's compliance team assesses it in context.

This distinction helps keep high-risk funds out of card programs while ensuring legitimate activity is assessed fairly. For issuing partners, every decision is supported by an auditable record, giving them the accountability needed to support programs over the long term.

Built for Global Payouts and Modern Business Spending

As teams, platforms, and digital services operate across borders, businesses need more flexible ways to manage payouts and everyday payments. The solution supports a range of workflows, including payments to global teams and platform users, digital advertising and AI service subscriptions, and business purchasing and employee expense management.

For workforce and platform payouts, businesses can distribute compensation or operating funds to Web3 team members, contractors, and partners across different regions. Content platforms, livestreaming platforms, and talent agencies can use the solution to distribute creator earnings, commissions, revenue shares, and incentives. Human resources companies, staffing agencies and flexible workforce platforms can also manage payments to employees and workers across markets.

For digital advertising, businesses can create and manage cards in batches by advertising account, team, or campaign. For corporate spending, businesses can configure cards and set granular budgets for purchasing, travel, and general expenses, making them easier to track and manage.

Businesses can also configure cards and set granular budgets for purchasing, travel, and general corporate spending, making expenses easier to track and manage.

To date, WasabiCard has served more than 700 enterprise clients, issued over 700 thousand cards, and processed more than US$1 billion in transaction volume across 200 countries and regions, with support for over 70 card BINs.

WasabiCard's Local Issuing Solution is available now. Businesses can learn more or request access at

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

Disclaimer

This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or professional advice from WasabiCard, nor does it substitute seeking such advice, and makes no express or implied representations / warranties / guarantees regarding content accuracy, completeness, or currency. If you would like to request an update, feel free to contact us at [...].

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