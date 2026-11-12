Construction Industry In The Philippines: $68.68 Bn By 2032 With Conventional On-Site Construction Holding 86% Share In 2026, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Philippines construction market size USD 48.44 billion in 2026 to USD 51.59 billion in 2027 and USD 68.68 billion by 2032, at a 5.89% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Housing finance, public works, industrial developments, and port infrastructure are supporting market demand, while reconstruction needs following Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino) and Super Typhoon Fung-wong (Uwan) are creating additional construction opportunities. However, rising material costs and right-of-way valuation challenges can affect project budgets and timelines. These pressures are especially significant for fixed-price contractors, as unexpected material price increases can reduce margins after project bids are finalized.

Philippines Construction Market Growth Drivers

Affordable Housing Finance Supporting Residential and Township Development

Government-backed housing finance is improving home-buying capacity among low- and middle-income households, supporting a stronger pipeline of residential and township projects. Affordable housing programs and developer partnerships are encouraging new project launches, particularly in socialized and economic housing. This is creating opportunities for construction companies as developers expand supply to meet demand from households with greater access to financing.

Disaster-Resilient Reconstruction Supporting Retrofit and Public Works

Government recovery programs are creating opportunities for reconstruction, retrofitting, and disaster-resilient infrastructure across affected areas. Funding for roads, bridges, public buildings, and evacuation facilities can support construction activity as local authorities complete recovery plans and obtain the required approvals. This is expected to create a steady flow of public works projects, with construction opportunities emerging progressively as funding is released and local implementation capacity improves.

Industrial and Logistics Growth Supporting Warehouses and Port Infrastructure

Expanding industrial activity and logistics networks are increasing demand for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, economic zones, and supporting infrastructure. Growth in production and distribution capacity is also driving investment in roads and other freight connections linked to ports and industrial hubs. This creates opportunities for construction companies across both building projects and large-scale civil infrastructure as industrial development expands.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“The Philippines construction market is being shaped by residential demand, public infrastructure investment, industrial development, and reconstruction activity. Mordor Intelligence brings these market dynamics together through consistent research practices and comparable data, helping decision-makers assess opportunities and plan with greater clarity.”

Key Segments Covered in the Philippines Construction Market

By Sector



Residential

Apartments / Condominiums

Villas / Landed Houses

Commercial

Office



Retail

Industrial & Logistics Others

Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Others)

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Construction Type



New Construction

Renovation



By Construction Method



Conventional On-Site

Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc.)



By Investment Source



Public

Private



By Geography



NCR (Metro Manila)

Calabarzon

Central Luzon

Rest of the Philippines

Residential, Industrial and Infrastructure Projects Drive the Philippines Construction Market Growth

Residential

Growing urban populations and housing needs are supporting residential construction across major cities and emerging urban areas. Affordable housing programs and improved access to housing finance are also encouraging developers to launch new projects, supporting demand for apartments, condominiums, and landed housing.

Industrial

Expansion of manufacturing, logistics, and economic zones is increasing the need for factories, warehouses, distribution facilities, and supporting industrial infrastructure. Continued investment in production and logistics capacity is creating additional construction opportunities around major industrial hubs and transport corridors.

Infrastructure

Government investment in transportation, energy, utilities, and other public infrastructure is providing a steady pipeline of construction activity. Road, rail, airport, and utility projects are also improving regional connectivity and supporting broader economic development, which can generate further demand for construction services.

Philippines Construction Market Analysis by Region

Central Luzon is expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market, supported by expanding industrial, infrastructure, and urban development activity. Planned projects in New Clark City, including waste-to-energy infrastructure, are creating additional opportunities for construction companies across utility, power, and supporting civil works.

NCR (Metro Manila) remains the largest construction market in the Philippines, supported by major urban infrastructure and transportation projects. Ongoing Metro Manila Subway development, including the underground station and connecting tunnel at NAIA Terminal 3, is creating demand for complex transport infrastructure and related construction services.

Calabarzon's construction activity is supported by industrial and logistics development, particularly around economic zones and manufacturing hubs. Warehouse projects in Batangas are expanding facilities for businesses operating within these zones. Meanwhile, major road infrastructure projects in the Rest of the Philippines are creating additional opportunities for contractors across regional transport corridors.

Overview – Philippine Construction Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 48.44 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 51.59 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 68.68 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the Philippines Construction Market

DMCI Holdings Inc.

Megawide Construction Corp.

EEI Corporation

Makati Development Corp. (Ayala)

San Miguel Infrastructure

Aboitiz Construction Inc.

DDT Konstract Inc.

Prime BMD

Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

Filinvest Land Inc.

Robinsons Land Corp.

Megaworld Corp.

Century Properties Group

Sta. Lucia Land Inc.

DATEM Inc.

First Balfour Inc.

JGC Philippines

China State Construction Engineering Philippines

Tokwing Construction Corp

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US Residential Construction Market Share: The US Residential Construction Market is segmented by type (apartments and condominiums, villas and landed houses), construction type (new construction and renovation), construction method (conventional on-site and other methods), investment source (public and private), and region (Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, West, and Southwest). The market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

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