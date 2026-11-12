ZEPIC Launches Neura, An Agentic Conversational Storefront For Consumer Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neura works wherever customers are, answering questions, finding products in stock, directing customers to nearby stores, and handling offers and returns, with the full context of every customer

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEPIC, an AI-led context and engagement platform used by over 200 consumer brands, launched Neura, an end-to-end AI agent that gives brands a conversational storefront, the moment their customers show intent to explore, buy, or get help.

From Billboard to 'Buy Now'

Shoppers show interest whenever they see an ad, open a post, or get a message. Today, getting from that moment to the right product takes about eight steps: visit, browse, search, compare, add to cart, add complementary products, check out, and chase order updates. Neura collapses them into one conversation. A shopper taps the call-to-action on an ad, follows a link from a Google Business Profile listing to WhatsApp, or opens the chat on the brand's own site, and that conversation becomes the storefront: they ask, and the brand answers, with no browsing, filtering, or chasing in between.

“By the time a shopper gets to the right product, it's taken too long, and many have already gone,” said Naveen Venkatesan, Co-CEO of ZEPIC.“So we flipped it. Wherever customers discover a brand, one tap opens a conversation that becomes the storefront, whether it starts from an ad, a search result, or a message. One conversation instead of eight steps. Neura acts as an extension of the brand's store, wherever customers are, so every customer gets what they came for.”

“Neura has added a new layer to how we show up for customers, almost like a frontline across our channels,” said Gokulraj, Chief Marketing Officer at GoGizmo, one of Neura's pilot customers.“Most of our customers want to know if a product is within their budget and if it's in stock, and if it's not in stock, Neura sends them to the nearest store that has it. It also shows us the questions it couldn't answer from our knowledge base, so we know exactly what to add next. It's helping us serve customers better across the business.”

Turning Doubts into Delight

The way shoppers browse and buy has changed. They ask and expect an answer straight away. "What's the price?" "Which store has this in my size?" "Are there any offers right now?" "Is this vegan?" Questions like these decide whether they buy or leave. Neura acts on that intent, taking shoppers straight to what they came to do, whether that is buying, returning, tracking an order, or finding a store that has their size.

Where brands today run separate agents for recommendations, sales, and support, Neura is one agent across the whole journey. It keeps the full context of every customer and picks up where they left off, after verifying who they are.

Takes Action and Captures Zero-Party Data

Neura does more than answer questions. It replaces forms with conversations, collecting sizes, preferences, and order details inside the chat. It follows a brand's own procedures step by step and takes actions in its tools, including Shopify, Magento, and the brand's CRM, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and any MCP-enabled application.

For omnichannel brands, Neura brings online and offline together: when a product is sold out online, or a shopper needs it today, it checks nearby stores and points them to one that has it. When a question needs a person, it hands over to the brand's team with the full context.

Neura turns conversations into zero-party data. Shoppers' tastes change faster than any segment can keep up with, so Neura records what customers want in their own words and writes it back to the brand's CRM, giving brands a live picture of demand to shape their product assortments, stores, and experience.

The Brand's Best Person on the Floor, Now Everywhere

Setting up Neura is a conversation, not an automation project. Brands give Neura instructions by voice or in writing, the way they would brief someone on their first day. They then set up procedures, the step-by-step workflows for things like replacements, returns, and order changes: check the order, offer a replacement first, book the pickup. Connecting the tools Neura works with, from Shopify and Magento to the brand's CRM, is just as simple. Neura follows instructions and procedures the same way on the thousandth conversation as on the first, in the brand's own tone, and no code is needed.

Neura also tells brands what it doesn't know. It tracks the questions it couldn't answer from the brand's knowledge base and groups similar ones together, showing brands exactly what to add next.

Neura is available now worldwide on web chat, SMS and WhatsApp with Instagram and Voice coming soon. Learn more at neurahq.ai.

About ZEPIC

ZEPIC is an AI-led context and engagement platform that unifies every customer touchpoint into a single, persistent profile, then acts on it in real time across marketing, sales, and service. Learn more at ZEPIC.com.

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Divya

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Neura enables brands and retailers to meet shoppers where they are, working with what they already run. Neura: from ad to booked try-on in one conversation.