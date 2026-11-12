Sitenna Connects The World's Leading AI Tools To Infrastructure Project And Asset Management

Sitenna's MCP Server connects your AI tool of choice to its trusted system of record

Ask questions of your AI tool and get instant answers from Sitenna's trusted program record

End-to-end infrastructure project and asset management platform

Infrastructure teams can analyze program progress and trusted asset data in Sitenna, through Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot etc., via Sitenna's new MCP Server

- Daniel Campion, CEO & Co-Founder, SitennaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infrastructure teams no longer need to dig through screens, filters and saved reports to understand their programs. They can ask. Sitenna, an infrastructure lifecycle management platform provider, today launched the Sitenna MCP Connector, which links Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot directly to Sitenna's trusted system of record. Program teams can ask which projects are slipping and why, spot problems and opportunities while there is still time to act, and get a performance view of anything from a single site to a global program in seconds, all from the enterprise AI tools they already use. Teams deliver more without growing, lose less time and money between tasks and phases, and face fewer surprises late in a program. The connector is available today to all Sitenna Enterprise customers at no additional cost.>> AI is only as good as the data it can reachInfrastructure owners are under pressure to deliver more grid, network and pipeline modernization, faster and with the same people. Many of their teams already use AI every day, but in most organizations it has no approved route into program data. Instead it gets pointed at spreadsheets, inboxes and disconnected trackers, and it inherits every gap and conflict in them. In a regulated capital program, a fast answer built on the wrong data puts schedule, budget and reliability at risk.>> An intelligence layer on top of a verified recordThe Sitenna MCP Connector is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard now supported by most major AI tools. Sitenna customers already get a trusted system of record and execution in days rather than months, thanks to the platform's flexible templates and workflows. The connector turns that record into something teams can talk to. Users are no longer limited to fixed page layouts and saved views. AI draws on any sites, assets, projects and programs the user is permitted to see, and shapes reports and analysis around the way they work.Administrators can design workflows the same way. They describe what they need, AI proposes a workflow, the team reviews and approves it, and it is built in Sitenna and shared with the team. Once it is live, AI can track how the workflow performs against plan and recommend refinements. The administrator approves every change.>> Built so IT can say yesThe connector is built on a simple principle: AI never has more access than the person using it. Every request runs through the user's own Sitenna account, so AI sees and changes only what that person already could, and every action is recorded against their name. Users sign in with industry-standard OAuth. Data is encrypted in transit and stays in the customer's own region. The connector is covered by Sitenna's SOC 2 audit and penetration testing, and administrators can revoke a user's access instantly. Teams no longer have to choose between moving faster and following policy, and the approved workflows, data standards and hard-won expertise that set an organization apart stay inside it.“Nearly every infrastructure team we talk to is already using AI. The risk is that it ends up working on whatever spreadsheet it can find, in a chat nobody else can see,” said Daniel Campion, Sitenna CEO and Co-Founder.“With the MCP Connector, our Enterprise customers bring the AI they have already chosen to one verified, auditable program record, and get answers in seconds instead of hours, or worse, days. We built our own AI tools inside Sitenna, as other vendors have. But we are focused on our primary job - to build the most trusted system of record and execution in the industry. Their programs should improve as fast as the AI they choose, and right now that pace is astonishing. Just in the last few weeks, what users can do through the connector has expanded significantly. I am genuinely excited about what this AI-native approach will do for infrastructure efficiency.”Customers choose their AI, and get every upgradeWhen AI is built into a single vendor's product, new capability arrives only as fast as that vendor can build it. Sitenna customers instead get each advance from Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft and Google the day it ships. Because the connector uses an open standard, customers can switch or combine AI tools as their needs change. On a single program, the asset owner, delivery partner and system integrator can each bring their own AI to the same record.That also solves a problem today's AI tools don't: collaborating on sensitive program data. AI conversations are hard to share, and few organizations want to open an AI workspace to every contractor and partner. With Sitenna as the shared record, internal teams, contractors and partners work in one place, each with secure access to their own scope and each using their own AI tool.>> AvailabilityThe MCP Connector works across all of Sitenna's product. Customers connect their own AI tool directly, with help from the Sitenna team if they want it, and pay only their own AI usage charges. Customers on other Sitenna plans can contact their account manager about moving to Enterprise. To see the connector working on a live Sitenna program, book a 25-minute demo at .>> About SitennaSitenna is an AI-native infrastructure lifecycle platform used by operators, developers and infrastructure service providers to manage site acquisition, project delivery, asset management and commercialization in one system of record. It supports telecom, utility, energy, fiber, EV charging, battery storage and public sector infrastructure without custom re-engineering. Sitenna is backed by Y Combinator, Samsung Next, Merus Capital and Rebel Fund.Get faster asset data confidence at sitenna

Jeremy Jones

Sitenna

+1 470-681-4012

...

Sitenna's MCP Connector, means infrastructure teams no longer need dig through screens, filters and saved reports to understand their programs. They can ask.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sitenna Connects the World's Leading AI Tools to Infrastructure Project and Asset Management News Provided By Satara Technologies Inc dba Sitenna November 12, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.