Paybis Brings Crypto To More Than 20 Million Local Payment Users In Italy, Belgium And Sweden

Customers in Italy, Belgium and Sweden can now buy crypto on Paybis with the local payment methods they recognise, on the web and in the Paybis app.

- Innokenty Isers, CEO and Founder of Paybis

RIGA, LATVIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paybis, a crypto on-ramp and wallet provider, today announced that Bancomat Pay, Bancontact, Belfius Pay and Swish are now available to buy crypto on Paybis. With them, Paybis now supports more than 30 ways to pay, including 13 local payment methods rolling out market by market.

Depending on the method, customers authorise the purchase in their bank app, in a mobile payment app linked to their phone number, or by scanning a QR code. Cards and bank transfers remain available.

What is launching

Italy: Bancomat Pay. Bancomat Pay, which has 11.5 million registered users in Italy, now buys crypto on Paybis. PagoBANCOMAT cardholders whose bank account is linked to their phone number choose Bancomat Pay at checkout and authorise the payment from their bank app or the BANCOMAT Pay app, with no card number to enter. Up to €889,400 in a single payment, depending on the asset.

Belgium: Bancontact. Bancontact, with 18 million cards in circulation in Belgium and 2 million active app users, now buys crypto on Paybis. Customers pay through the Bancontact app, by app link or QR code, or enter their Bancontact card at checkout. Every payment is protected by 3-D Secure and confirmed immediately. Up to €1,500 in a single payment, depending on the asset.

Belgium: Belfius Pay. Belfius Pay, having more than 2.2 million users, now buys crypto on Paybis. Belfius customers authorise a direct transfer from Belfius online banking or the Belfius app, and the crypto lands in their wallet. Up to €50,000 in a single payment, depending on the asset.

Sweden: Swish. Swish (8.8 million users in Sweden) now buys crypto on Paybis. Customers choose Swish at checkout and confirm in the Swish app, which is linked to their mobile number and bank account. No card details, no transfer to wait on. Up to 115,000 SEK in a single payment, depending on the asset.

Purchases start from as little as €5, depending on the coin. Every method shows its own limit before the customer confirms, along with the full price of the purchase, so there is nothing to discover partway through a trade.

The four methods are available now to Paybis customers to buy any of the 90+ cryptos through the Paybis website or app. Paybis expects to extend them to its on-ramp partners after an initial testing period.

Why it matters

For many people, buying crypto has meant reaching for a card and typing sixteen digits into a website. That extra step is often where a purchase stalls: not because the buyer changed their mind, but because the payment got in the way. Payment friction shows up in the data too: in Baymard Institute's survey of US online shoppers who abandoned a checkout, 10% said their card declined and 9% said there were not enough payment methods.

Local payment methods remove that step. Bancomat Pay, Bancontact, Belfius Pay and Swish each confirm a purchase in a few taps, and three of the four handle purchases well into five figures in a single payment.

“Paybis continues to deliver the easiest way to pay for crypto. With Bancomat Pay, Bancontact, Belfius Pay and Swish, a purchase now comes down to a phone number, a scan or one confirmation in an app, rather than a card number typed into a form. Europe does not pay one way, and we want Paybis to reflect that, market by market. Cards and bank transfers are still there. They are simply no longer the only options.” - Innokenty Isers, CEO and Founder of Paybis

Part of a wider rollout

The four methods join a rollout of 13 local payment methods arriving on Paybis market by market. In the Netherlands, customers can pay with iDEAL; in Poland, with BLIK; in Portugal, via Multibanco; and in Austria, with EPS. Paybis supports these and nine additional local payment methods, giving customers more familiar ways to buy crypto in their market.

Customers can buy any of the 90+ assets listed on Paybis using the new methods, and support is staffed by real people around the clock.

Payment-method availability varies by country, currency and customer eligibility.

Viacheslav Orishechko

Paybis

+44 7904 803768

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Paybis brings crypto to more than 20 million local payment users in Italy, Belgium and Sweden News Provided By Paybis November 12, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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