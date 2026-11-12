Atlassian Williams F1 Team Protects Competitive Data From Factory To Track With Keeper's Zero-Knowledge Architecture

Williams unifies credential management across a 1,200-person global operation while securing strategic race data with quantum-resistant encryption

- Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security, today announces a new case study with Atlassian Williams F1 Team, detailing how Keeper protects the credentials guarding Williams' race data across a workforce of 1,200 people operating in more than 20 countries each season. Williams generates upwards of one terabyte of telemetry, aerodynamic and simulation data every race weekend. More than 400 sensors on each of the team's FW48 race cars provide a live feed of 30,000 data channels to engineers both at the circuit and at the team's headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire.In this high-profile, competitive sport, the credentials protecting access to Formula 1 data carry the same strategic value as the data itself. Williams uses Keeper Enterprise Password Manager alongside Keeper's BreachWatch dark web monitoring to centralise credential management across engineering, IT, race operations, travel and marketing functions, replacing the spreadsheets, chat messages and informal workarounds that many organisations still rely on to share sensitive access.“Many organisations treat credential management as a compliance problem they hand off to a vendor, which leads to security becoming friction,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security.“Williams understands they must treat credentials as foundational infrastructure, so security stops being a bottleneck and becomes the foundation that enables speed.”Keeper's zero-knowledge architecture means the user's device generates encryption keys that never reside on Keeper's servers. Elliptic-curve cryptography, AES-256-bit encryption and Password-Based Key Derivation Function 2 (PBKDF2) provide protection at the vault, folder and record levels, with multi-factor and biometric authentication enforced throughout. Keeper also layers in Kyber, a quantum-resistant encryption algorithm approved by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), addressing“harvest now, decrypt later” attacks in which adversaries collect encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum computing matures.“F1 is a team sport. Without all the teams working together on the same task, nothing works. We don't want security to be the blocker. People need to access what they need, when they need it,” said Chris Hicks, Senior Information Security Engineer at Atlassian Williams F1 Team.“With F1, you've always got to be thinking about the next race, the next upgrade path, the next regulation cycle. So it's great to see that Keeper Security is already taking that same philosophy and thinking down the line about how we can protect ourselves from what we know is coming next.”Beyond encryption, Keeper's shared folders and role-based permissions enable Williams to automatically provision personnel with the exact credentials they need, while One-Time Share gives contractors and third parties time-limited access that expires without manual intervention. Williams personnel in roles from guest experience to travel administration and cost engineering point to the same benefit: a single, organised place to manage every credential they rely on, accessible consistently whether the team is at Grove or trackside on the other side of the world.Today, Williams employees use Keeper to manage more than 17,000 credentials across factory and race departments. Access to multiple credentials can be provisioned in seconds through group-based controls. Whether at a race event, a test session or Grove during the off-season, Keeper operates consistently wherever Williams' race IT kit is deployed. From factory floor to pit lane, Keeper provides a consistent, secure way to manage the credentials that keep the team moving forward.Read the full Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Keeper Security case study for more details.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organisations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit keepersecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

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Atlassian Williams F1 Team Protects Competitive Data From Factory to Track with Keeper's Zero-Knowledge Architecture News Provided By Eskenzi PR November 12, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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