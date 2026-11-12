Broadbandswitch.Uk Publishes Seven-Question Checklist For Households Whose Broadband Provider Changes Ownership

BroadbandSwitch's seven-question checklist summarises what Ofcom's guidance and rules say about service, contracts, the right to leave and compensation when a UK broadband provider changes ownership. Source: Ofcom, 13 and 26 February 2026. AI-generat

The seven questions in the BroadbandSwitch takeover checklist, each answered from Ofcom's published guidance and General Conditions. Source: BroadbandSwitch

What Ofcom's rules say in three outcomes. If a provider is bought or rescued, service should normally continue and the contract should normally transfer. If the terms change for the worse, customers get at least one month's notice and a right to leave w

Ofcom's automatic compensation rates from 1 April 2026 for residential customers of participating providers: £10.34 a day when a reported loss of service is not fixed after two full working days, £32.31 for a missed engineer appointment and £6.46 a day wh

Ofcom reported that 28% of UK broadband customers were out of contract at the end of June 2025, and that customers in contract spent £7 to £9 a month less on average. 18% of households switched internet provider in 2025 and 3.43 million people had starte

The checklist summarises Ofcom's published guidance on service continuity, contract changes, the right to leave and automatic compensation.

- Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith CMgr DBA, Founder and Editor, BroadbandSwitchLONDON, ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, WALES & NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BroadbandSwitch, a UK broadband comparison service, has published a seven-question checklist for households whose broadband provider is bought, merged or rescued from administration. The checklist summarises published guidance and rules from Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, on service continuity, contract changes, the right to leave and automatic compensation. The seven questions are set out below.The checklist was prepared following several changes of ownership in the UK broadband market during 2026. These include BT Group's acquisition of TalkTalk's consumer and wholesale businesses out of administration, announced on 5 October 2026, which the Competition and Markets Authority's case page listed as an open inquiry when checked on 11 November 2026.Ofcom's guidance states that where another company takes over a provider that has gone out of business, "in most cases, your existing contract should transfer to the new provider", and that if the new provider changes the contract terms, "you should have the right to exit your contract without paying an early termination charge". Where no company takes over, the guidance states that "your service will stop on a certain date" (Ofcom, 13 February 2026).The seven questionsOne. Who is responsible for the service? Ofcom's guidance says that when another company takes over, service should in most cases continue without interruption.Two. When does the minimum contract term end? Ofcom's guidance notes that switching before the end of the minimum term could mean paying early termination charges.Three. Has the provider given notice of a change to the contract? Under Ofcom's General Conditions C1.14 to C1.17, a change that is not exclusively to the customer's benefit requires at least one month's notice and carries a right to leave without penalty, to be used within one month of the notice. Purely administrative changes with no negative effect, and changes imposed by law, are excepted.Four. Was any price rise set out in the contract? Ofcom's rules require contracts taken out since 17 January 2025 to state any in-contract price rise in pounds and pence at the point of sale.Five. Has the service stopped working? Under Ofcom's automatic compensation scheme, residential customers of participating providers are due £10.34 a day when a reported loss of service is not fixed after two full working days, £32.31 for a missed engineer appointment and £6.46 a day when a new service starts late. Scheme conditions apply (Ofcom, rates from 1 April 2026).Six. Is the household in or out of contract? Ofcom reported that 28% of broadband customers were out of contract at the end of June 2025, and that customers in contract spent £7 to £9 a month less on average (Ofcom, 26 February 2026).Seven. Does anyone in the household depend on the connection? Ofcom's guidance says customers in vulnerable circumstances should tell their provider.Adrian James, broadband editor at BroadbandSwitch, said: "People hear takeover and assume the bill is about to change. The checklist sets out what the rules say, with the source for each point."Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, founder of BroadbandSwitch, said: "Households cannot choose who owns their provider, but they can know where they stand."Related tools are available on the BroadbandSwitch switching hub, and the amounts in question five can be worked out with the broadband compensation calculator.About BroadbandSwitchBroadbandSwitch is a UK broadband comparison service run by Upleashed Limited, a company registered in the Isle of Man. It launched in April 2026 and lists deals in price order, cheapest first. Its Data Lab publishes free, sourced research on the UK broadband market. Like other comparison services, it may earn a commission when someone switches through it. Press office: 0330 122 1223.Notes to editors1. BroadbandSwitch is not affiliated with, or endorsed by, any organisation named in this release. References to other organisations are to their published statements and public records, cited below.2. The images with this release are information graphics and AI-generated illustrations made by BroadbandSwitch. They contain no third-party logos, trademarks or images.ReferencesBT Group. (2026, October 5). BT Group has acquired TalkTalk and PlatformX ensuring continuity of service for millions of customers.Competition and Markets Authority. (2026, October 19). BT / TalkTalk merger inquiry. GOV.Ofcom. (2026, February 13). What to do if your broadband or landline provider goes out of business.Ofcom. (2026, February 26). New Ofcom research reveals how to cut phone and internet bills.Ofcom. (2026, April 8). General Conditions of Entitlement (Condition C1: contract requirements).Ofcom. (2026). Automatic compensation: What you need to know.

Dr. Alex J. Martin-Smith CMgr DBA

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