Xaimen Perfect Supply chain CO., LTD

Strengthening Long-Term Competitiveness of Wholesale Bonsai Brands Through Cultivation Technology and Compliance

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 12, 2026 - Xiamen Perfect Supply chain CO., LTD, a horticultural production and export company trading under the KinoFarm brand, has set out the compliance, cultivation and supply-chain foundations behind its Wholesale Bonsai Plants business, as importing markets tighten plant-health requirements for live plant consignments. The company was founded in 2012, is based in Xiamen in Fujian Province, produces bonsai and ornamental plants at two nurseries in Changtai, Zhangzhou, and exports about 98 percent of its output.Production Base and Supply CapacityXiamen Perfect Supply Chain operates 65,000 square meters of professional greenhouses across two nurseries in Changtai, Zhangzhou, a district in Fujian Province known for flower and plant cultivation. The company employs 120 people, reports annual output of 5,000,000 units, and maintains a research and development team of five engineers. Monthly capacity is stated at 20 refrigerated containers, with a minimum order quantity of 45 kilograms and lead times of 20 to 60 days depending on variety and specification. Quality control is conducted according to 100 percent test standards. Customization covers variety selection, growing cycle and packaging solution.Compliance as the First Layer of the Brand MoatCompliance is the first layer of the company's Wholesale Bonsai Plants offer. Xiamen Perfect Supply Chain holds Registration Certificate 3700ZM008, issued by Xiamen Customs of the People's Republic of China on 25 May 2025 under the registration framework for export seedling and flower production enterprises. The certificate covers the production, processing and storage of seed bulbs, seedlings and flowers for export and is valid until 24 May 2028. Greenhouses are built to meet China's Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine standards, so plants are prepared for export from cultivation through shipment, and the company operates under the Marketable Plant Safety A management system, a framework for sustainable, traceable horticulture.Importing markets apply their own conditions. The European Union requires phytosanitary certificates for imported bonsai plants under Regulation (EU) 2019/2072 to prevent pest introduction, and the United States Department of Agriculture requires bonsai to be bare-rooted and accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate from the country of origin, with different requirements for shipments of 12 or fewer units. For wholesale buyers, the practical question is documentation readiness at the point of dispatch rather than at the border. The company states that it supports quarantine document preparation for each consignment as part of its after-sales service. Consignment-level phytosanitary certificates are issued by the competent authority, and individual certificate numbers are not published in this release.Proprietary Varieties, Patents and Cultivation SystemsCultivation is managed on 50-centimeter-high shelving covered with 1.6 by 1.6 millimeter breathable mesh, a configuration the company uses to optimize air circulation, light exposure and moisture control. The company states that it holds Plant Variety Rights for two proprietary Osmanthus cultivars, Four-pointed Star and Colorful Cloud, developed by its breeding team of Dong Jinlong, Chen Ricai, Chen Zhaonan, Chen Xiaofang and Chen Jingjing. Its research portfolio also includes invention patents covering a long-distance storage and transport method for Chrysalidocarpus and pest control in soilless bonsai cultivation, together with software copyrights for an intelligent greenhouse monitoring system, a soil moisture monitoring system and a flower production management system. Official patent and copyright registration numbers are to be supplemented with registry records and are not reproduced in this release.Product Matrix for Wholesale BuyersThe Wholesale Bonsai Plants range covers both foliage-dominant and flowering material. Core lines include Wholesale Ficus Ginseng Bonsai and Wholesale S-Shape Ficus Bonsai, offered alongside Wholesale Large Ficus Bonsai Plants for retail and specimen display. Indoor programmes draw on Wholesale Indoor Bonsai Trees, Wholesale Mini Bonsai Plants, Wholesale Small Potted Bonsai and Wholesale Low Maintenance Bonsai Plants, a segment that also includes Wholesale Pachira Money Tree Bonsai, Wholesale Lucky Bamboo Bonsai, Wholesale Succulent Bonsai Trees and Wholesale Cactus Bonsai Plants.Outdoor and project supply is built around Wholesale Cycas Revoluta Bonsai, Wholesale Bougainvillea Bonsai, Wholesale Lagerstroemia Bonsai, Wholesale Outdoor Bonsai Plants and Wholesale Evergreen Bonsai Trees. Larger specification material, described by the company as Wholesale Ornamental Bonsai Specimens, supports Wholesale Landscaping Bonsai Trees and Wholesale Garden Bonsai Decor Plants for garden center, hospitality and landscape applications. Wholesale Young Bonsai Seedlings are supplied to growers that finish plants in their own facilities.Green Cultivation and Emissions-Reduction ProgressEnvironmental claims in horticulture are easy to overstate, and the company draws a line. Xiamen Perfect Supply Chain does not claim carbon neutrality or a zero-carbon footprint for its Wholesale Bonsai Plants. What it documents is a set of cultivation and logistics practices associated with lower resource use: soilless bonsai media, moisture monitoring through its own soil moisture software, pest control supported by its soilless cultivation patent, and consolidated container loading that the company says reduces per-unit transport impact. Third-party verified carbon data and a published emissions baseline are to be supplemented, subject to official public information.Market Context for Wholesale Bonsai PlantsDemand context supports the category. Industry analysis cited by Vertex AI Search projects the global bonsai market reaching approximately USD 18.4 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8 percent from 2026 to 2035, while Asia Pacific held a share of over 48.5 percent in 2025, valued at USD 3.8 billion by Vertex Market Report. OEC data show China's exports of other live plants, a category that includes bonsai, reaching USD 355 million in 2024, with the United States and South Korea as top destinations. Mordor Intelligence reports indoor bonsai varieties such as Ficus and Money Tree growing at a 10.28 percent CAGR through 2031, driven by apartment living, and Dataintelo places landscape bonsai at 34.2 percent of the global market by type in 2025.Published estimates of current market value diverge widely, from roughly USD 1.8 billion in 2025 by Dataintelo to USD 7.9 billion by Vertex Research and USD 10.39 billion by Global Market Statistics. Buyers should treat any single figure as indicative rather than definitive.Verified Delivery Evidence from a European Garden CenterOne European account illustrates how the compliance and logistics model performs in practice. A garden center retailer in Spain received 4,134 units over a five-year supply relationship for garden center applications. Customer feedback recorded that plant quality remained good after container shipment, with Cycas growing well and Ficus in good condition. The case is a single commercial reference rather than a general performance guarantee, and outcomes depend on variety, season, handling after arrival and local growing conditions.Company StatementIn a company statement, Xiamen Perfect Supply Chain said its Wholesale Bonsai Plants business is built on three commitments: an export-ready compliance position from cultivation onward, stable long-term supply for retailers, distributors and landscapers, and clear disclosure of what is verified and what is still being measured. The company said product quality and documentation support are the areas where it expects wholesale buyers to assess it, and that it does not present unverified certifications, client names or environmental figures as established fact.OutlookFor 2026 and 2027, the company's stated priorities are expansion of its proprietary variety pipeline, continued readiness for phytosanitary requirements in the European Union and the United States, and further documentation of resource use across its two nurseries. Buyers assessing Wholesale Bonsai Plants suppliers can reasonably test three things in parallel: the validity window of the supplier's export registration, the supplier's working knowledge of destination-market plant-health rules, and whether environmental claims are supported by third-party verification. On the first two, Xiamen Perfect Supply Chain publishes specific, checkable information; on the third, its position is documented progress rather than a completed claim.Fact-Check SummaryClaim: registered export production enterprise. Status: Registration Certificate 3700ZM008 issued by Xiamen Customs of the People's Republic of China on 25 May 2025, valid to 24 May 2028, covering production, processing and storage of seed bulbs, seedlings and flowers for export. Source: company certificate record.Claim: management system. Status: Marketable Plant Safety A stated by the company; supporting documentation available on request.Claim: proprietary Osmanthus cultivars. Status: Plant Variety Rights for Four-pointed Star and Colorful Cloud stated by the company; registration numbers to be supplemented.Claim: patents and software copyrights. Status: patent titles and software names stated by the company; registration numbers to be supplemented; no numbers are reproduced in this release.Claim: Spain garden center supply. Status: 4,134 units over five years, with customer-reported good quality after container shipment; client identity withheld, reference available on request.Claim: market figures. Status: attributed to Vertex AI Search, Vertex Market Report, OEC, Mordor Intelligence, Dataintelo and Global Market Statistics as cited; figures diverge and are indicative only.Claim: environmental performance. Status: no third-party verified carbon data and no zero-carbon claim; emissions baseline to be supplemented.Note: unverified third-party characterizations of the supplier fall outside the scope of this release; only checkable company records and attributed market data are used.

William Huang

Xiamen Perfect Supply chain CO., LTD

+ +86-13806003349

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Innovation Defender: Xiamen Perfect Supply Chain Fortifies Wholesale Bonsai Brand Moat with Compliance News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 09:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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